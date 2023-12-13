Man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time said it was a ‘fluke’

Remember the pic?

The man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time has said that the whole thing was just a fluke.

After Kylie Jenner smashed the Instagram likes record in 2018 for a picture of her new-born Stormi holding her thumb, Chris Godfrey, an advertising exec from London, saw an invite to knock her from her throne.

How was he going to do it (along with a helping hand from his friends Alissa Khan-Whelan and CJ Brown)? With an egg, of course.

Surely you remember the egg.

The egg, posted on a white background, was captioned: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!

“We got this.”

And amazingly, to everyone’s surprise, it worked. The egg received 19 million likes, one more million than Kylie Jenner, before going onto the unforeseen heights of 60 million, which it stands at today.

Shortly after the first image, two more photos appeared on the same account showing the famous egg cracking.

Many wondered what would eventually hatch from the famous egg, but it was later revealed that the egg was “cracking” under the weight of pressure from social media fame.

It was then unveiled to be a publicity campaign for Mental Health America.

In an advert which aired during the 2019 Super Bowl, the egg confessed: “I’m the world record egg (you may have heard of me).

“Recently I’ve started to crack. The pressure of social media is getting to me.”

The egg concluded: “If you’re struggling too, talk to someone. We got this.”

Chris, who was just 29 at the time, explained to the New York Times that the whole thing was a fluke.

Andrew Essex, chief exec and founder of Plan A, said: “The fact that they were able to get a lot of people to look at a picture of the egg – it was the ultimate anomaly, just a complete freak event.”

He added: “This is the quintessential fluke. It’s not replicable. It’s not replicable and it’s not sustainable. With all due respect.”

Chris then concurred: “But it’s a fluke that caught the world’s attention. It’s what you do with that attention that counts.”

