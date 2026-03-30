UK in negotiations to restart financial contributions to EU’s cohesion policy

Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister for European affairs of the Republic of Cyprus said: "Today’s decisions mark tangible progress in delivering on the outcomes of the first EU–UK Summit held in May last year, where we opened a new chapter in our partnership.

"By promoting learning mobility via Erasmus+, we are advancing shared interests and reinforcing people-to-people ties, especially for our youth.

"At the same time, by deepening cooperation in electricity, we are enhancing energy security and creating new opportunities for businesses.

"These decisions undoubtedly mark a significant step in forging a strong, mutually beneficial, and forward-looking EU-UK partnership."