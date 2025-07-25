200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

“Something special is happening”

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s emergent political party already has 200,000 sign-ups.

The former Labour MPs launched ‘Your Party’ (working title) this week, with hopes of hosting their first conference in the mid-autumn.

Announcing the attention they’ve already garnered via social media site X today (July 25), Corbyn wrote: “Wow. In under 24 hours, 200,000 people have signed up to build a real alternative to poverty, inequality and war. Something special is happening – be part of it at https://yourparty.uk.”

Sultana backed this up on her own X account, boasting: “We’ve reached 230,000 sign ups! That’s more than Reform’s membership. Nigel Farage, Zia Yusuf, Richard Tice, Lee Anderson, ̶J̶a̶m̶e̶s̶ ̶M̶c̶M̶u̶r̶d̶o̶c̶k̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶R̶u̶p̶e̶r̶t̶ ̶L̶o̶w̶e̶.̶ Your boys are taking one hell of a beating. Labour, you’re next.”

Zarah Sultana speaks with former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in September 2021. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In terms of the Your Party manifesto, the duo shared a lengthy statement on their website.

“The system is rigged,” it began. “The system is rigged when 4.5 million children live in poverty in the sixth richest country in the world. The system is rigged when giant corporations make a fortune from rising bills. The system is rigged when this government says there is no money for the poor, but billions for war.

“We cannot accept these injustices – and neither should you. We will only fix the crises in our society with a mass redistribution of wealth and power. That means taxing the very richest in our society. That means an NHS free of privatisation and bringing energy, water, rail and mail into public ownership. That means investing in a massive council-house building programme. That means standing up to fossil fuel giants putting their profits before our planet.”

It also goes on to mention the UK government’s ‘shameful complicity in genocide’.

“We believe in the radical idea that all human life has equal value. That is why we defend the right to protest for Palestine. That is why we demand an end to all arms sales to Israel. And that is why we will carry on campaigning for the only path to peace: a free and independent Palestine.

“Our movement is made up of people of all faiths and none. The great dividers want you to think that the problems in our society are caused by migrants or refugees. They’re not. They are caused by an economic system that protects the interests of corporations and billionaires. It is ordinary people who create the wealth – and it is ordinary people who have the power to put it back where it belongs.

“It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements. One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you.”