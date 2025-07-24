Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

“Real change is coming.”

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have confirmed the launch of their new party after provisionally announcing it a few weeks ago.

It has been given the name ‘Your Party’ for now, although this could change going forward.

Sultana announced last month that she was resigning from the Labour Party in order to form a new party alongside Corbyn.

The Coventry MP issued a statement revealing the news.

“Today, after 14 years, I’m resigning from the Labour Party,” she wrote.

“Jeremy Corbyn and I will co-lead the founding of a new party, with other Independent MPs, campaigners and activists across the country.”

In a statement the former Labour leader confirmed his involvement, saying that he is “delighted” the pair are going to work to “build a real alternative”.

“The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape,” he wrote.

“Discussions are ongoing – and I am excited to work alongside all communities to fight for the future people deserve.”

Real change is coming. pic.twitter.com/PjMPhxUJz7 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 4, 2025

Sultana was suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party shortly after the 2024 General Election, alongside Corbyn, former Labour chancellor John McDonnell and Richard Burgon. This was in response to their rebellion against the two-child benefit cap.

Sultana’s suspension meant she sat in the House of Commons as an independent MP.

However, Sultana was still a member of the party up until very recently.