Your partner’s snoring could mean they’re entitled to £156 a week due to condition

Don’t ignore the warnings

No judgement here folks, I’m a snorer myself. In fact my snoring is so bad I have frequently woken up alone, been ordered to sleep on the couch, and have had an absolute abundance of furious arguments all down to the volume of my oesophagus in rest.

If you’re anything like me though, it’s worth knowing that snoring can be a big sign of a serious medical condition which can mean you’re entitled to £165 a week in benefits.

There’s a number of triggers for snoring such as smoking, drinking, being overweight, or allergies, however there’s also a potentially dangerous condition that can make you snore too.

The condition we’re talking about here is sleep apnea.

Symptoms of sleep apnea includes your breathing stopping and starting and waking up suddenly in the night, and making gasping or snorting sounds as you sleep.

Experts have now warned that if you think you could have sleep apnea, do not ignore the signs and seek medical advice immediately.

The Department for Work and Pensions can also offer you money if you’ve got the condition as it can seriously affect your every day life.

The DWP have said that a person’s ability to claim up to £156 a week depends on their condition and how it affects their life.

The DWP have said: “You don’t receive PIP just by having a condition, it’s how that condition affects your everyday life.”

In order to be eligible for the benefits, you’d have to sure that your snoring was a sign of sleep apnea before demonstrating how it impacts your life. To qualify for £156 a week, you’d have to prove just how seriously your sleep apnea is affecting your life to receive the full money.

According to the government, as of 31 July this year, there were 3.1 million people in England and Wales entitled to PIP, with 36 percent receiving the highest payment amount.