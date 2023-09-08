Search icon

News

08th Sep 2023

West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

Callum Boyle

West Ham

Dedication

A West Ham fan has flown over 7,000 miles to watch one of their new signings play during the international break.

West Ham made four signings this summer: Konstantinos Mavropanos, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus in a busy window for David Moyes’ side.

All four were well received but it was Kudus that had the fans most excited after the exciting forward-thinking player turned down reported interest from Brighton and Chelsea to make the move to the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old made his debut off the bench in the Hammers’ 2-1 win against Luton and is expected to feature heavily after the international break.

In the meantime the former Ajax man has linked up with the Ghana side in Kumasi and starred in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory against the Central African Republic.

Among those cheering Kudus and the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday was a West Ham fan who had travelled all the way over from London.

In a video shared to social media, the fan explained that he had made the trip purely to see Kudus play.

“I’m here to watch Mohammed Kudus, our new signing. Very skillful player, very strong…I’m come all the way from the UK to come and watch Kudus and the Black Stars,” he explained.

He then proceeded to show a tattoo of West Ham’s badge on his right arm before then exclaiming: “West Ham are massive”.

Thankfully it wasn’t a wasted trip as Kudus scored in the 2-1 win as he fired in an equaliser from a free-kick to cancel out Louis Mafouta’s 25h-minute opener.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Ghana,Mohammed Kudus,Sport,West Ham United

RELATED ARTICLES

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

Football

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

By Callum Boyle

Kepa openly rinses Todd Boehly despite still being under Chelsea contract

Chelsea

Kepa openly rinses Todd Boehly despite still being under Chelsea contract

By Callum Boyle

Man United fan Rachel Riley blasts the club over multiple abuse allegations against Antony

Antony

Man United fan Rachel Riley blasts the club over multiple abuse allegations against Antony

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

What the f**k was this filmed in the sky over Australia’s capital city? (Video)

Australia

What the f**k was this filmed in the sky over Australia’s capital city? (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Brendan O’Carroll in the works to film a documentary on Trump

Brendan O'Carroll

Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Brendan O’Carroll in the works to film a documentary on Trump

By Rebecca Keane

Man admits he may have sent racist Rashford tweet while drunk but ‘can’t remember’

BLM

Man admits he may have sent racist Rashford tweet while drunk but ‘can’t remember’

By Kieran Galpin

Matt Lucas hits back at outrage over ‘offensive’ Bake Off German accent

Entertainment

Matt Lucas hits back at outrage over ‘offensive’ Bake Off German accent

By Charlie Herbert

London patient becomes second man to be cleared of HIV

Aids

London patient becomes second man to be cleared of HIV

By Alan Loughnane

Free tennis balls left on beach to honour the ‘goodest of good boys’

Devon

Free tennis balls left on beach to honour the ‘goodest of good boys’

By Steve Hopkins

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

By Lee Costello

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

By Joseph Loftus

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

By Joseph Loftus

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

America

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 363

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 363

By Charlie Herbert

Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

Asian Hornet

Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

New website lets you send friends or enemies a brick or potato

Food

New website lets you send friends or enemies a brick or potato

By Ben Kenyon

Prince Harry reveals how many people he killed in Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Prince Harry reveals how many people he killed in Afghanistan

By Charlie Herbert

MP walks in naked on Zoom call after forgetting to turn camera off

MP walks in naked on Zoom call after forgetting to turn camera off

By George McKay

Danny Care and Billy Vunipola make 36-man England squad for Australia

Billy Vunipola

Danny Care and Billy Vunipola make 36-man England squad for Australia

By Patrick McCarry

QUIZ: Identify which European clubs these 20 badges belong to

badge quiz

QUIZ: Identify which European clubs these 20 badges belong to

By Simon Lloyd

Why Donald Trump’s grotesque actions are as bad as his vile words in leaked video

America

Why Donald Trump’s grotesque actions are as bad as his vile words in leaked video

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories