West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

Dedication

A West Ham fan has flown over 7,000 miles to watch one of their new signings play during the international break.

West Ham made four signings this summer: Konstantinos Mavropanos, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus in a busy window for David Moyes’ side.

All four were well received but it was Kudus that had the fans most excited after the exciting forward-thinking player turned down reported interest from Brighton and Chelsea to make the move to the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old made his debut off the bench in the Hammers’ 2-1 win against Luton and is expected to feature heavily after the international break.

In the meantime the former Ajax man has linked up with the Ghana side in Kumasi and starred in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory against the Central African Republic.

Among those cheering Kudus and the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday was a West Ham fan who had travelled all the way over from London.

A West Ham fan came to Kumasi to watch Kudus in action for 🇬🇭https://t.co/lcuaenMIKn pic.twitter.com/6Z0UnFljms — GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) September 7, 2023

In a video shared to social media, the fan explained that he had made the trip purely to see Kudus play.

“I’m here to watch Mohammed Kudus, our new signing. Very skillful player, very strong…I’m come all the way from the UK to come and watch Kudus and the Black Stars,” he explained.

He then proceeded to show a tattoo of West Ham’s badge on his right arm before then exclaiming: “West Ham are massive”.

Thankfully it wasn’t a wasted trip as Kudus scored in the 2-1 win as he fired in an equaliser from a free-kick to cancel out Louis Mafouta’s 25h-minute opener.

