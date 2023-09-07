David Silva names the only team that can challenge Man City for the title

‘The only team I can see who maybe have a chance’

David Silva believes that there is only one team capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Man City have been the dominant force in recent years, having won four of the last five titles, and are the overwhelming favourites to do so again.

Last season Arsenal pushed Pep Guardiola’s men all the way to the title only to fall away at the last hurdle and despite other sides such as Liverpool and Chelsea all strengthening, Silva believes that the Gunners are the only side in the league who could have what it takes to topple the Citizens and end their reign as the kings of England.

“Arsenal are the only team I can see who maybe have a chance of challenging Man City,” said the former Spain international told The Mirror.

“The rest? I don’t think they can.”

As well as defending their Premier League crown, City also have the small task of trying to retain their Champions League title after they secured a historic Treble.

The Champions League was the only trophy that Silva didn’t win during his time at the Etihad Stadium and the former midfielder revealed he was cheering on his former side to glory.

“I watched nearly all of City’s games in the Champions League last season,” he added.

“I couldn’t win it when I was there, but I’m so happy for the club that they were finally able to do it.”

Silva was a part of the team who won the club’s first Premier League title under Roberto Mancini in the 2011/2012 campaign and went on to win another three league trophies as well as two FA Cups and two League Cups before leaving in 2020 to join Real Sociedad.

After spending two years with the LaLiga club, Silva finally called time on his career at the age of 37 at the end of last season.

