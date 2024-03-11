Search icon

News

11th Mar 2024

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

Charlie Herbert

helen flanagan weakest link

Viewers of the Weakest Link couldn’t believe what they were hearing when Helen Flanagan was asked a very easy question.

Flanagan appeared on the celebrity quiz show over the weekend alongside Kaye Adams, JB Gill, Adam Pearson, Toyah Willcox, Davood Ghadami and Ivo Graham.

But she left those in the studio and at home stunned when she was asked a question that most primary school pupils would probably be able to answer in a heartbeat.

You can watch the moment below.

Host Romesh Ranganathan asked the soap star: “In geology the White Cliffs of Dover are principally formed from what substance – chalk or cheese?”

After a brief moment of thinking, Flanagan answered: “Cheese?”

Viewers at home were quick to take to social media to voice their astonishment at the answer.

One person wrote: “Breaking news: Helen Flanagan (former Corrie actress) believes that the White Cliffs of Dover are made of Cheese. No, really, she just told us.”

Another said: “Helen Flanagan the White Cliffs of Dover made of cheese!!!!! Dying”

A third said the answer made them “spit my coffee out,” whilst someone else added: “CHEESE! BLOODY CHEESE! I AM DYING!!!!”

Meanwhile, another joked: “I’m off to the White Cliffs of Dover with my cheese knife and some crackers #WeakestLink …… looking to find them on my map of Cornwall.”

And someone else commented: “Saw this live as it happened and couldn’t believe my ears.”

Elsewhere in the quiz, Flanagan also failed to answer when asked what the word is for the vapour that comes from water when it reaches 100C, unaware that it’s steam.

In the end, she was voted off by her fellow quizzers in the opening round.

Afterwards she admitted that she was “out of my depth.”

She said: “I was very shocked that I was voted the weakest link. It’s quite terrifying, the pressure, and you’ve got to think quick.’

“I have had fun, I wanted to stay longer. I actually did try but I was out of my depth.

Offering some sort of explanation for her cheese answer, she said: “Do you know what it was? It was the pressure. To be fair, I think I got really difficult questions. All I heard was Dover, and I thought, Dover, Cornwall kind of thing, Cornish, so I just went ‘cheese’.”

Related links:

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

Miriam Margolyes expresses concern for people who have Harry Potter themed weddings

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Topics:

Helen Flanagan,Television,weakest link

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul O’Grady’s final TV show to be aired by ITV

Paul O'Grady

Paul O’Grady’s final TV show to be aired by ITV

By Charlie Herbert

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

Television

You can legally cancel your TV licence and get a £159 refund before next month’s price rise

By Charlie Herbert

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

By Nina McLaughlin

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

bar

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

By Charlie Herbert

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

four-day week

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

By Nina McLaughlin

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

By Charlie Herbert

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By JOE

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

By Nina McLaughlin

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

bar

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

By Charlie Herbert

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

James Bond

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

four-day week

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

By Nina McLaughlin

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

By Charlie Herbert

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

Kate Middleton

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories