Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

Viewers of the Weakest Link couldn’t believe what they were hearing when Helen Flanagan was asked a very easy question.

Flanagan appeared on the celebrity quiz show over the weekend alongside Kaye Adams, JB Gill, Adam Pearson, Toyah Willcox, Davood Ghadami and Ivo Graham.

But she left those in the studio and at home stunned when she was asked a question that most primary school pupils would probably be able to answer in a heartbeat.

You can watch the moment below.

Host Romesh Ranganathan asked the soap star: “In geology the White Cliffs of Dover are principally formed from what substance – chalk or cheese?”

After a brief moment of thinking, Flanagan answered: “Cheese?”

Viewers at home were quick to take to social media to voice their astonishment at the answer.

One person wrote: “Breaking news: Helen Flanagan (former Corrie actress) believes that the White Cliffs of Dover are made of Cheese. No, really, she just told us.”

Another said: “Helen Flanagan the White Cliffs of Dover made of cheese!!!!! Dying”

#WeakestLink Helen Flanagan the White Cliffs of Dover made of cheese!!!!! Dying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rP0RKNNCbC — ❤️Nikki Micklewright (@nmicklewright) March 9, 2024

A third said the answer made them “spit my coffee out,” whilst someone else added: “CHEESE! BLOODY CHEESE! I AM DYING!!!!”

Meanwhile, another joked: “I’m off to the White Cliffs of Dover with my cheese knife and some crackers #WeakestLink …… looking to find them on my map of Cornwall.”

And someone else commented: “Saw this live as it happened and couldn’t believe my ears.”

Saw this live as it happened and couldn’t believe my ears — Sam (@sam_bambs) March 9, 2024

Elsewhere in the quiz, Flanagan also failed to answer when asked what the word is for the vapour that comes from water when it reaches 100C, unaware that it’s steam.

In the end, she was voted off by her fellow quizzers in the opening round.

Afterwards she admitted that she was “out of my depth.”

She said: “I was very shocked that I was voted the weakest link. It’s quite terrifying, the pressure, and you’ve got to think quick.’

“I have had fun, I wanted to stay longer. I actually did try but I was out of my depth.

Offering some sort of explanation for her cheese answer, she said: “Do you know what it was? It was the pressure. To be fair, I think I got really difficult questions. All I heard was Dover, and I thought, Dover, Cornwall kind of thing, Cornish, so I just went ‘cheese’.”

