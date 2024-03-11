People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

‘Release the original please’

People are calling for the original Mother’s Day photo of Kate Middleton and her children to be released, after the royal apologised for ‘editing’ the picture.

On Sunday morning, the family released a Mother’s Day picture, taken by Prince William , of the Princess of Wales and her three children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was the first image of Catherine that had been released since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

But since then, Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA Media have all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies pointed out an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

Kensington Palace had initially declined to comment on the photo, but in a statement on Monday morning, the Princess of Wales apologised for “any confusion” the photo has caused.

But many seem unsatisfied by the explanation, and want to see the original photo.

Responding to the statement, one person wrote: “Release the original please.”

Another said: “Would love to know what the original picture looked like.”

“Post the original please,” a third commented.

ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship suggested the royals should release the original photo as the best way to “close everything down”, but he added that this would be “very unlikely.”

📷The way to close everything down would be to release the original photo on which Kate decided to "experiment with editing".

That's very unlikely, mind you … https://t.co/AaEb4Kow8n — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 11, 2024

And Piers Morgan has also called for original picture to be released by Kensington Palace. Sharing the Princess’ statement, he simply asked: “Can we see the original?”

Can we see the original? https://t.co/b4uEBXKGhG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2024

The photo remains on the family’s official X account, however it now has a disclaimer underneath it which points out the image has “inconsistencies that suggest digital alteration by Kensington Palace,”

It came after weeks of speculation about why no pictures of her had been released by the palace since the operation.

Catherine spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace has shared few details about Catherine’s condition, but has said it is not cancer-related.

