Search icon

News

11th Mar 2024

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

Charlie Herbert

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to 'editing' Mother's Day pic

‘Release the original please’

People are calling for the original Mother’s Day photo of Kate Middleton and her children to be released, after the royal apologised for ‘editing’ the picture.

On Sunday morning, the family released a Mother’s Day picture, taken by Prince William , of the Princess of Wales and her three children –  Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was the first image of Catherine that had been released since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

But since then, Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA Media have all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies pointed out an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

Kensington Palace had initially declined to comment on the photo, but in a statement on Monday morning, the Princess of Wales apologised for “any confusion” the photo has caused.

But many seem unsatisfied by the explanation, and want to see the original photo.

Responding to the statement, one person wrote: “Release the original please.”

Another said: “Would love to know what the original picture looked like.”

“Post the original please,” a third commented.

ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship suggested the royals should release the original photo as the best way to “close everything down”, but he added that this would be “very unlikely.”

And Piers Morgan has also called for original picture to be released by Kensington Palace. Sharing the Princess’ statement, he simply asked: “Can we see the original?”

The photo remains on the family’s official X account, however it now has a disclaimer underneath it which points out the image has “inconsistencies that suggest digital alteration by Kensington Palace,”

It came after weeks of speculation about why no pictures of her had been released by the palace since the operation.

Catherine spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace has shared few details about Catherine’s condition, but has said it is not cancer-related.

Related links:

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

Topics:

Kate Middleton,Princess of Wales,Royal Family

RELATED ARTICLES

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton releases statement after photo pulled over editing concerns

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton releases statement after photo pulled over editing concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton photo removed over ‘manipulation’ concerns

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton photo removed over ‘manipulation’ concerns

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debut

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debut

By Joseph Loftus

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

celebrity

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

By Ryan Price

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

United Kingdom

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested following Buckingham Palace gate crash

Arrested

Man arrested following Buckingham Palace gate crash

By Ryan Price

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

Football

Serie A manager sacked after headbutting opposition player

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane gives take on Kevin de Bruyne argument over substitution

Football

Roy Keane gives take on Kevin de Bruyne argument over substitution

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debut

Luke Littler hits 9-darter and wins title on European Tour debut

By Joseph Loftus

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

Entertainment

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

celebrity

Madonna blasts fan for sitting down during concert then realises they’re in a wheelchair

By Ryan Price

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

United Kingdom

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world according to new study

By Ryan Price

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

Afterlife

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes heaven

By Ryan Price

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

Football

Jesse Lingard sets incredible record on home debut in South Korea

By Callum Boyle

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

Andrew Garfield

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane’s latest hat-trick won’t count due to bizarre Bundesliga rule

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories