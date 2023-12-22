Search icon

22nd Dec 2023

Vin Diesel sued by ex-assistant for sexual battery

Charlie Herbert

Vin Diesel sued by ex-assistant for sexual battery

Vin Diesel is accused of ‘using her to fulfill his sexual desires’

Vin Diesel‘s former personal assistant has accused the actor of sexually assaulting her.

Asta Jonasson claims in a lawsuit against the Fast & Furious star that he pinned her to a wall as he performed a sex act on himself.

She says the alleged assault took place during filming for Fast Five in 2010, the BBC reports.

A lawyer for the actor, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, said his client “denies this claim in its entirety”.

Along with suing for sexual battery, Jonasson is also suing Vin Diesel for wrongful termination, claiming his company fired her hours after the alleged attack.

Jonasson says in the lawsuit that the 56-year-old physically overpowered her in his hotel suite at the St Regis hotel in Atlanta and ignored her “clear statements of non-consent” as he groped her.

It’s alleged that after she “screamed and ran towards the nearby bathroom”, the film star “pinned her against the wall with his body” and performed a sex act on himself.

Jonasson claims that “mere hours” later, she was contacted by Vin Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who runs his production company One Race Films, and was fired by her.

The lawsuit alleges: “It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful – Vin Diesel had used her to fulfil his sexual desires.

“Ms Jonasson felt helpless, her self esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement.”

Following the filing of the suit, Vin Diesel’s lawyer said in a statement to CNN: “Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety.

“This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13 year old claim made by a purportedly 9 day employee.”

Along with the Fast & Furious films, Vin Diesel has also starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, The Chronicles of Riddick and the XXX films.

