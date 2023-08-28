UK air traffic control system problem has been ‘identified and remedied’

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) has said they have now identified and fixed the technical issues with the UK air traffic control system causing widespread failures and delays.

In a statement on their website on Monday afternoon, Nats confirmed: “We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning.

“We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible.

“Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.”

The issue was affecting the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans – the information air traffic controllers need to know about where an aircraft is flying from and at what time, along with where it’s going and the route it will take to get there – meaning those plans had to be entered manually.

More than 6,000 flights were due in and out of the UK on Monday. Aviation data firm Cirium says 3,049 flights were due to depart UK airports in total today, and a further 3,054 flights are scheduled to arrive.

Related links:

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’