Search icon

News

28th Aug 2023

UK air traffic control system problem has been ‘identified and remedied’

Steve Hopkins

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) has said they have now identified and fixed the technical issues with the UK air traffic control system causing widespread failures and delays.

In a statement on their website on Monday afternoon, Nats confirmed: “We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning.

“We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible.

“Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.”

The issue was affecting the system’s ability to automatically process flight plans – the information air traffic controllers need to know about where an aircraft is flying from and at what time, along with where it’s going and the route it will take to get there – meaning those plans had to be entered manually.

More than 6,000 flights were due in and out of the UK on Monday. Aviation data firm Cirium says 3,049 flights were due to depart UK airports in total today, and a further 3,054 flights are scheduled to arrive.

Related links:

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John hospitalised after accident

By Steve Hopkins

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

Flooding

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

By Steve Hopkins

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

airport

Planes grounded to and from UK due to air traffic control ‘technical issue’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger announces death of newborn baby daughter

Baby

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger announces death of newborn baby daughter

By Simon Bland

Man shoots own penis and tells police a ‘black guy’ did it

America

Man shoots own penis and tells police a ‘black guy’ did it

By JOE

Dad left paralysed and lucky to be alive after eating chicken bhuna

Curry

Dad left paralysed and lucky to be alive after eating chicken bhuna

By Charlie Herbert

Countdown shocked viewers when a rude eight-letter word came up

Countdown

Countdown shocked viewers when a rude eight-letter word came up

By Rich Cooper

Video: Man films scary tornado damage from inside a crumpled van

News

Video: Man films scary tornado damage from inside a crumpled van

By JOE

Scottish Police praised for cheeky tweet after seizing supply of cocaine

Drugs

Scottish Police praised for cheeky tweet after seizing supply of cocaine

By Simon Lloyd

Homeowner slammed after refusing to allow a builder to use her bathroom

Home renovation

Homeowner slammed after refusing to allow a builder to use her bathroom

By JOE

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

Airline

People call for ‘no-kids flights’ after child keeps plane awake with glow-in-the-dark costume

By Steve Hopkins

Man returns to Leeds Festival 14 stone lighter since he visited in 2021

body image

Man returns to Leeds Festival 14 stone lighter since he visited in 2021

By Steve Hopkins

Phillip Schofield set to write ‘tell-all book’ on ITV affair scandal

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield set to write ‘tell-all book’ on ITV affair scandal

By Steve Hopkins

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

Flooding

Man and woman who died after being trapped in car on flooded road were married couple

By Steve Hopkins

Gary Lineker divides opinion with Virgil van Dijk red card verdict

Football

Gary Lineker divides opinion with Virgil van Dijk red card verdict

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Test your film knowledge with our JOE movie quiz

Bryan Cranston

Test your film knowledge with our JOE movie quiz

By Eoghan Doherty

Sunderland release statement about David Moyes’ slap threat to female reporter

David Moyes

Sunderland release statement about David Moyes’ slap threat to female reporter

By Tony Cuddihy

You’re Erling Haaland – choose your next club

Barcelona

You’re Erling Haaland – choose your next club

By Simon Lloyd

Any Liverpool hopes of landing Alexandre Pato appear to have been dashed

Alexandre Pato

Any Liverpool hopes of landing Alexandre Pato appear to have been dashed

By Simon Lloyd

Radja Nainggolan set for lucrative move away from Roma

AS Roma

Radja Nainggolan set for lucrative move away from Roma

By Wayne Farry

Keir Starmer delivers four-word takedown of Boris Johnson on Twitter

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer delivers four-word takedown of Boris Johnson on Twitter

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories