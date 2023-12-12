Search icon

News

12th Dec 2023

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

Charlie Herbert

Tragic story of child star who went on to commit brutal murder

Johnny Lewis was a child acting star whose career took off at the age of six.

During his childhood he appeared in shows such as The OC, Bones, Criminal Minds and most famously Sons of Anarchy in which he played Kip ‘Half Sack’ Epps.

He also appeared in a number of commercials and made cameos in shows such as Malcolm in the Middle.

During his adult life, he was in known relationships with Katy Perry (2005-2006), and actress Diane Gaeta (2008-2010), who is the mother of his daughter Culla May.

Lewis was in a relationship with singer Katy Perry from 2005 to 2006 (Getty)

But on September 26, 2012, Lewis was found dead in the driveway of a property in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. It was later established that he had beaten and killed his 81-year-old landlady Catherine Davis, who had died from apparently blunt force trauma.

Davis had been found dead inside the property and an investigation determined that Lewis had died from a fall.

“It’s a terrible tragedy as far as we’re concerned and were digging into the bottom of it,” LAPD spokesman Andrew Smith told PEOPLE at the time.

An autopsy found that there were no drugs or alcohol in his system, removing the possibility that he was under the influence at the time of his death.

But following his death, sources from Sons of Anarchy told E! News that it “wasn’t a secret that Johnny had issues he was dealing with.”

Only a few days before his death, he had been released from jail after serving time for for pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and burglary charges.

He had been released from San Fernando Valley Jail on September 21, but five days later officers responded to a 911 call from a woman screaming. According to police, Lewis had fought two men and then died after a fall from a wall or balcony.

Detectives concluded that Lewis had killed Davis, and there was no immediate motive for the killing.

The actor had left Sons of Anarchy in 2009, but in October 2011 he suffered a major head injury in a high speed motorbike accident. His father had tried to get him to have MRI scans but Lewis refused to have them.

It is not clear whether his erratic behaviour in later life was a result of the head injury.

After the news of his death broke, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter wrote on his website: “It was a tragic end for an extremely talented guy, who unfortunately had lost his way. I wish I could say that I was shocked by the events last night, but I was not.

“I am deeply sorry that an innocent life had to be thrown into his destructive path.”

Topics:

Crime,Entertainment,johnny lewis,Murder

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 376

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 376

By Charlie Herbert

The Boys season 4 trailer officially released

Amazon Prime

The Boys season 4 trailer officially released

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has quietly added 19 huge movies to its library

Entertainment

Netflix has quietly added 19 huge movies to its library

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The EU will not allow a delay to Brexit unless Theresa May passes her deal soon

Brexit

The EU will not allow a delay to Brexit unless Theresa May passes her deal soon

By Marc Mayo

Rebranded Russian McDonald’s reveals new logo after billionaire takeover

Alexander Govor

Rebranded Russian McDonald’s reveals new logo after billionaire takeover

By Danny Jones

David Beckham hands over his 71 million followers to a Ukrainian doctor

Celebrities

David Beckham hands over his 71 million followers to a Ukrainian doctor

By Danny Jones

UK records more than seven million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic

Coronavirus

UK records more than seven million coronavirus cases since start of pandemic

By Steve Hopkins

Sainsbury’s bans sales of fireworks at all UK stores

Bonfire Night

Sainsbury’s bans sales of fireworks at all UK stores

By Kieran Galpin

20 men from Ireland need a ‘replacement groom’ for a stag-do in Poland this weekend

Stag Dos

20 men from Ireland need a ‘replacement groom’ for a stag-do in Poland this weekend

By Paul Moore

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Champions League

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

By Callum Boyle

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

By Joseph Loftus

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

By JOE

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

American Football

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Usain Bolt’s debut could definitely have gone better

Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt’s debut could definitely have gone better

By Darragh Murphy

Hamburg: The club that rejected Jurgen Klopp

Borussia Dortmund

Hamburg: The club that rejected Jurgen Klopp

By Wayne Farry

Tim Sherwood’s North London combined XI has come back to haunt him

Arsenal

Tim Sherwood’s North London combined XI has come back to haunt him

By Wil Jones

Martin O’Neill walks out on post-match interview with Tony O’Donoghue

#COYBIG

Martin O’Neill walks out on post-match interview with Tony O’Donoghue

By Niall McIntyre

Roy Keane wary of ‘Klopp coming after me’ following Liverpool comments

Football

Roy Keane wary of ‘Klopp coming after me’ following Liverpool comments

By Patrick McCarry

Robert De Niro says he doesn’t do ‘the heavy lifting’ after welcoming baby

Family

Robert De Niro says he doesn’t do ‘the heavy lifting’ after welcoming baby

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories