Hit TikTok singer Cat Janice dies aged 31

She left her music rights to her seven-year-old son

Hit American singer Cat Janice, who achieved chart success after finding fame on TikTok, has died of cancer aged 31.

Janice, real name Catherine Ipsan, was diagnosed a rare cancer of the bones or soft tissue, called sarcoma, back in March 2022.

Whilst she was receiving hospice care, she released her hit song Dance You Outta My Head at the start of this year, with the song going on to top the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

In a statement on social media, her family said they were “eternally thankful for the outpouring of love” they had received.

They continued: “Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through music.

“This would not have been possible without all of you.”

The music video for the single racked up more than 57 million views online.

Janice had started writing and producing music in her teens, and started releasing songs in her 20s.

After she was diagnosed with cancer, she kept her followers updated with her treatment, and four months later she was told she was cancer free following surgery and chemotherapy.

However, in July 2023, the disease returned to her lungs.

She revealed after this that she had transferred the rights to her music to her seven-year-old son, Loren.

She told her followers at the time: “I’ve got the rough news that cancer has won. I’ve fought hard but sarcomas are too tough.

“I reset all my music to go to my son. And I wanted to put out one more song for my birthday.

“I want my last song to bring joy and fun. It’s all I’ve ever wanted through my battle with cancer.”

Janice encouraged her fans to download her music to secure her son’s financial future.

@cat.janice Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home. My last joy would be if you pre saved my song “Dance You Outta My Head” in my bio and streamed it because all proceeds go straight to my 7 year old boy im leaving behind. Please please share this, I need to leave this with him. If there is anything you need to know, is that the only opinion of yourself is your opinion. Love yourself and be gentle with others. I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night. #cancer #songwriter ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice

Her husband, Kyle Higginbotham, said he hoped her music career would be remembered as more than a “sob story.”

“It’s not just, some girl made a song because she’s dying of cancer,” he said.

“Cat’s a real-deal artist and poured every minute of her life into it, right up until the end.”

