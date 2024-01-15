Fans call for Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool legends team

Eriksson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Fans have launched a campaign calling for Sven-Goran Eriksson to be given a chance to fulfil his ‘dream’ of managing Liverpool FC.

Eriksson announced last week that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and, “at best”, he has been told he only has one year to live.

The former England manager, 75, also revealed that he is a Liverpool fan and that he ‘always wished to be the manager’ of the Reds.

“My father is still alive and is still a Liverpool supporter, and I’m a Liverpool supporter as well, I’ve always been,” the Swede told Sky News.

“So I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool, and that will not happen for sure, but I’m still a Liverpool fan.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson tells @skynewsniall he "always wished to be the manager of Liverpool" – and says he thinks England can win this summer's Euros.https://t.co/SGZSui6EXl



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Zsj2iI78cE — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 12, 2024

Liverpool fans took to X (formally known as Twitter) after hearing about Sven’s diagnosis and his love of the club to suggest that the Swede take charge of a legends team.

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia was among those who called for Eriksson to coach the Liverpool Legends team.

Legends game still a chance…

YNWA — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) January 13, 2024

And former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler joined the conversation, saying that a call had been made about making it happen.

Calls gone in mate👍🏼 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 13, 2024

“I would accept, of course, that’s been my dream,” Eriksson told Good Morning Britain when asked if he would accept the position.

“There would be a lot of good football players, That’s always been my dream but I’m not complaining. I had a lot of good football teams, national teams and the clubs so I’m happy anyhow.”

Liverpool FC Legends are set to take on AFC Ajax Legends in a charity match at Anfield on March 23.