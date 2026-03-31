Scott Mills was investigated for allegations of ‘serious sexual offences’ against boy under 16

Police released a statement

Police have said that the teenage boy in Scott Mills sexual offence investigation was under 16 at the time of the alleged offence.

Sky News report he was investigated over allegations of 'serious sexual offences' against a boy who was under 16.

It comes as police released a statement last night after a sex offence probe was linked back to Scott Mills in light of his BBC sacking.

The BBC sacked the radio star yesterday (30 March) following allegations relating to his personal conduct.

The Mirror confirmed the news saying that Mills was taken off air on his Radio 2 show last Tuesday.

He was then told that his contract had been terminated.

The Mirror then since reported that Mills was sacked due to "a historic male relationship" from "more than 10 years ago".

However, The Mirror, The Times and the BBC have all linked Mills back to a 2016 police probe relating to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy.

He was later questioned by police on these allegations under caution in 2018.

While the case was dropped because of a lack of evidence, the Mirror claims the sacking relates to this incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy.

"These were reported to taken place between 1997 and 2000. As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his 40s at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018.

"A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019.”

Now, police have disclosed that the boy involved in the investigation was under 16 when the alleged offence occured.

Mills took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball just last year.

The BBC said: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, said in a statement to staff: "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."