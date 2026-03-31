Bullet used by alleged Charlie Kirk killer does not match rifle, court file claims

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty

A postponement of a preliminary hearing scheduled for May has been requested by the defence lawyers representing Tyler Robinson.

Robinson, 22, stands accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in September of last year.

It requires additional time to investigate suggestions that a bullet recovered during the autopsy does not correspond with the rifle found close to the crime scene, Robinson’s legal team claims.

His defence, in recent court filings, highlighted an analysis from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), a federal law enforcement agency.

Reportedly, this analysis failed to establish a conclusive link between a bullet fragment retrieved during the post-mortem examination and the rifle located near the scene.

While the report by the ATF has been kept private, attorneys have cited snippets in other public documents, confirming its inconclusive findings.

Meanwhile, according to court papers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now conducting further tests.

As the success of a forensic ballistics analysis largely depends on the size and condition of the bullet fragments, experts are now looking for unique, microscopic markings that are left on a bullet as it passes through the gun’s barrel.

In its motion, the defence said that it may try to use the analysis to clear Robinson of blame during the preliminary hearing.

Meanwhile, prosecutors aim to show they have enough evidence against him to proceed with a trial.

For Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder in the September 10 shooting of Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

According to the prosecutors, DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle, the fired cartridge casing and two unfired cartridges.

As per the defence attorneys, forensic reports indicate multiple people's DNA was found on some items, which they say requires a more complex analysis.

Prosecutors have said that Robinson reportedly texted his romantic partner that he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred”.