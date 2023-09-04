Parkour runner misses his jump and plummets off high rise rooftop

Those of a nervous disposition, stop reading now

A parkour runner got more of an adrenaline hit than he was probably hoping for when he missed his jump and fell off a high rise building.

We’ve probably all seen parkour videos taken by adrenaline junkies who decide to leap from rooftop to rooftop with nothing to keep them safe other than skill and their own determination.

But here’s a timely reminder about the risk involved in this most dangerous of hobbies (if for some reason you needed it.)

In POV (point of view) footage shared on YouTube by GoatWoW, the parkour runner can be seen walking on the ledge of a very tall building before pacing round a sharp corner.

But he ends up getting caught up in what looks like electrical wire, causing him to lose his footing and fall down the side of the building.

Fortunately, he managed to grab the wires using his quick reflexes, and was then able to clamber up the wall with the help of his pal who he was running with.

The pair are then heard laughing hysterically.

The YouTube video has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

In the comments, one person wrote: “I think he finally found that proper adrenaline rush he was looking for.”

Another said: “Is anyone else impressed at how strong those wires are? I guess they both messed up his attempt and saved his life at the same time.”

And a third who had had a similar experience commented: “As someone who also came close to falling to his death rock climbing, I understand that hysterical laughter at the end when you reach safety.”

Someone else agreed: “As someone who’s slipped off the top of a roof into a pool inches away from the concrete, the laughter is relatable.”

