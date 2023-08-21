Outrage as Man United drop Mason Greenwood but pledge to help him find new job

‘But why on earth are they still working with Mason?’

Manchester United has dropped Mason Greenwood but the club’s decision to “keep working” with the footballer has baffled some people.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the club said it had concluded – as had Greenwood – the “difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United” and it had therefore been “mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford.”

The club added that “we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Based on the information in the public arena surrounding the case, one commenter questioned why United had not severed all ties with Greenwood, asking: “Why on earth are they still working with Mason to find him a new job? It’s a strange loyalty to harbour.”

Everyone heard the recordings of Mason Greenwood, everyone saw the pictures of his alleged victim. That's why Manchester United cannot sign him again. But why on earth are they still working "with Mason" to find him a new job? It's a strange loyalty to harbour pic.twitter.com/09Qu3sKicO — Sophie Wilkinson (@sophwilkinson) August 21, 2023

We know that the news from @ManUtd this afternoon, that Mason Greenwood will be moving on from the club, will be a relief to many survivors of abuse. This case has brought back painful memories for many people, with audio & photos of alleged abuse online. https://t.co/c2qarMtdCi — Women's Aid (@womensaid) August 21, 2023

Greenwood, 21, has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022, after being arrested for controlling and coercive behaviour, assault and attempted rape. The Crown Prosecution Service withdrew all charges in February 2023, forcing United to re-consider the footballer’s return amid a public storm of opposition.

In its statement, United said it did not believe Greenwood committed the offences he was charged with, having “sought to collate as much information and context as possible.”

As part of the process, the club said it obtained evidence “not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case”.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.”

Greenwood also reiterated his innocence in his own statement, saying he “did not do the things I was accused of.”

He wrote: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.”

Women’s Aid said Monday that United decision will be a “relief for many survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.”

“Football is loved by so many people worldwide, and players are often idolised by fans, so the way that alleged domestic abuse cases are treated in clubs has a huge impact on public understanding about what is accepted and tolerated in society,” a spokesperson said.

“We have heard firsthand the impact this case and the related materials shared on social media have had on survivors of abuse, and while next steps are established following the outcome of Manchester United’s internal investigation, this will happen away from centre stage of Old Trafford.

“With many survivors never contacting the police to report abuse in the first place, and the majority of domestic and sexual abuse cases not resulting in a criminal conviction, it is vital that clubs – like all employers – have an approach that is wider than the criminal justice system, and which deals with the reality of the scale of the issue.”

Women’s Aid said it had reached out to United after the club made an earlier statement about Greenwood last week, and have continued conversations since: “Our approach at Women’s Aid remains the same – we want to work collaboratively with football clubs and organisations to increase understanding and awareness of domestic abuse, as part of our ongoing football campaign.”

Read also:

Mason Greenwood dropped by Manchester United

Mason Greenwood makes statement after being dropped by Man United

Manchester United believe Mason Greenwood did not commit the offences he was charged with

Women’s Aid

Greenwood said on Monday: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. “However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner. “Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. “I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

On 16 August, United released a statement confirming that the findings of their investigation are complete and an update is imminent, however, it said that is still in the “final stages” of making a decision. The club stressed that throughout the process “the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim” had been central to inquiries, but it also had “responsibilities to Mason as an employee.”

The club had been expected to make a decision before the team’s first Premier League games against the Wolves on 14 August, sparking protests from fans that did not want to see him return.

Last week, The Athletic reported that United chief executive Richard Arnold had previously informed club staff of his plan to sanction Greenwood’s return.

Owners, the Glazer family delegated the responsibility to Arnold, who was said to have filmed a video explaining why the forward had been given the green light to continue his career at Old Trafford. He initially planned to announce the verdict on 4 August but postponed it to ratify the decision with key stakeholders, including the women’s team, sponsors and the fan advisory board.

A huge social media backlash over the report is said to have forced a potential U-turn.

The Sun has claimed United has since realised there is no way back for Greenwood who has been with the club since he was six.

But mass social media backlash about Arnold’s reported decision is said to have forced intense discussions about a potential U-turn.

Countdown co-host Rachel Riley last week joined the chorus of opposition to Greenwood’s possible return, saying she would no longer be able to support the club if he rejoined.

She wrote on social media: “I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.

“We’ve all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is OK would be a huge part of the problem.”

She continued: “It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet. I really hope they do the right thing.”

Ahead of last Monday’s game, Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return put out a lengthy statement to say Greenwood’s reintegration “tells us, as women, that we don’t matter”.

Greenwood has played 129 times for United, scoring 35 times, and has made one England appearance.

Related links:

Rachel Riley will stop supporting Man United if they bring back Mason Greenwood

Man United fans protest against Mason Greenwood as club delay announcement

Furious Manchester United fans plan Mason Greenwood protest at first match of season