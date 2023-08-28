Stormzy and Maya Jama pictured on holiday together amid relationship rumours

Love Island host Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy have rekindled their romance after four years apart. The couple, who split up after cheating claims in 2019, were spotted holding hands on holiday in Greece.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the pair look as happy as ever as they stroll through the streets hand-in-hand.

The couple are currently holidaying on the beautiful island of Hydra.

According to reports, the rapper decided to rekindle his relationship with the presenter after his mum encouraged him to reach out.

A source told The Sun, the presenter “means the world” to Stormzy.

“Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is ‘The One’.

“Stormzy is really close to his mum Abigail who has always been Maya’s biggest fan. Abigail wants the best for her son and motivated him to make amends with Maya.”

The Love Island host recently celebrated her birthday and this lavish trip to Greece is a gift from the rapper.

Stormzy is reportedly “mad for Maya” and believes the 29-year-old is “the one”.

“He has spent huge amounts of money taking her on a luxury holiday. He chartered a private jet to Greece then they flew into the resort by helicopter. It’s all very romantic.”

Maya and Stormzy started dating in 2015, but their relationship ended in 2019 after he allegedly cheated on her.

Stormzy has denied the allegations but said his behaviour was “disrespectful”.

