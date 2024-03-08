Search icon

08th Mar 2024

Netflix to air docuseries that includes Jose Mourinho’s Man United days

Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho Man United

Popcorn at the ready

When we think of Jose Mourinho we all think: box office.

His witty one-liners, his ability to get sent off at any given moment and his winning pedigree make him one of the greatest managers to walk the Earth, right?

Now, Mourinho will finally come to our screens in a Netflix documentary that will include details on his turbulent time at Manchester United.

A four-part series has been commissioned and is due to be released in January, 2025.

Mourinho’s Man United journey

Mourinho’s love/hate affair with the Red Devils first started after Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t consider him a suitable candidate to replace him when he stepped down in 2013.

Three years on and the former Chelsea boss was given the keys to Old Trafford in May, 2016.

In his first full season, ‘the special one’ would win the League Cup and Europa League, as well as secure Champions League qualification.

An FA Cup would follow the season after but Mourinho grew frustrated at a lack of support from the board and their failure to provide the funds to sign a top-level striker.

This would ultimately begin the downward spiral that eventually saw Mourinho relieved of his duties on December 2018 with United sixth and 11 points behind fourth place.

Despite this, Mourinho is still the club’s most successful manager in the post-Fergie period.

Jose Mourinho Man United

Mourinho set to reveal all

After confirmation of the documentary dropped back in January, Mourinho hinted that he wouldn’t be holding back in what he said.

Speaking then, Mourinho revealed: “I’ll start shooting my documentary on Netflix. I’ll say things that will only be known there because they pay me well!

“And you’ll know that I’m a total lunatic.”

Oh Jose, you tease.

The sad news is we have to wait just under a year for the docuseries to release but it’s sure to be one hell of a watch.

Topics:

Entertainment,Football,Jose Mourinho,Manchester United,Netflix,Sport

