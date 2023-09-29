Search icon

29th Sep 2023

Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

Rory Cashin

The new must-watches or must-avoids on Netflix this week.

Just a day after the 15 Prime Video additions, we’re rounding up the big Netflix additions this week. Here are the 11 movies we reckon are worth your attention, either as a must-watch or a must-avoid…

ACCUSED
We recently wrote about this extremely tense thriller, from the director of the brilliant Boiling Point, this new movie currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can read all about it here.

THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND
Chiwetel Ejiofor directs and stars in this movie about a boy who sneaks into a library to learn how to build a windmill, with the hopes that it will save his village.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
The live-action adaptation of the, well, big red dog story. Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale feature in the non-dog, non-animated cast.

EVIL DEAD
The 2013 remake of the classic ’80s horror, from the director of Don’t Breathe, is actually pretty decent with some very effective scares and kills.

EVIL DEAD RISE
One of 2023’s most entertaining, most blood-drenched and gore-soaked movies. Read all about it here.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR
Delta Goodrem headlines this Netflix exclusive rom-com about a pilot who falls in love with the man who has been sent specifically to ruin her business.

MORTAL KOMBAT
The 2021 movie has some decent fights and proper “FINISH HIM!” killer moves, but you’ll be left looking if you’re anticipating anything approaching an actual plot.

Even more Netflix additions below…

PEPPERMINT
Jennifer Garner tries her hand at the revenge-action-thriller genre that is usually populated by Liam Neeson. This one isn’t very good, though.

SPY KIDS ARMAGEDDON
The fifth – FIFTH! – entry in the Spy Kids series has a score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, so chances are it will pleasingly distract kids but doesn’t feature a lot for any accompanying adults.

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD
A very entertaining but completely overlooked hidden gem of an action thriller. Read all about it here.

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR
Another Netflix exclusive. An all-star cast (Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade) star in Wes Anderson’s 39-minute long adaptation of the Roald Dahl story. 98% on Rotten Tomatoes means it is probably definitely worth checking out.

