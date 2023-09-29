Netflix makes 11 big new movie additions to its library

The new must-watches or must-avoids on Netflix this week.

Just a day after the 15 Prime Video additions, we’re rounding up the big Netflix additions this week. Here are the 11 movies we reckon are worth your attention, either as a must-watch or a must-avoid…

ACCUSED

We recently wrote about this extremely tense thriller, from the director of the brilliant Boiling Point, this new movie currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can read all about it here.

THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND

Chiwetel Ejiofor directs and stars in this movie about a boy who sneaks into a library to learn how to build a windmill, with the hopes that it will save his village.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

The live-action adaptation of the, well, big red dog story. Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale feature in the non-dog, non-animated cast.

EVIL DEAD

The 2013 remake of the classic ’80s horror, from the director of Don’t Breathe, is actually pretty decent with some very effective scares and kills.

EVIL DEAD RISE

One of 2023’s most entertaining, most blood-drenched and gore-soaked movies. Read all about it here.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Delta Goodrem headlines this Netflix exclusive rom-com about a pilot who falls in love with the man who has been sent specifically to ruin her business.

MORTAL KOMBAT

The 2021 movie has some decent fights and proper “FINISH HIM!” killer moves, but you’ll be left looking if you’re anticipating anything approaching an actual plot.

Even more Netflix additions below…

PEPPERMINT

Jennifer Garner tries her hand at the revenge-action-thriller genre that is usually populated by Liam Neeson. This one isn’t very good, though.

SPY KIDS ARMAGEDDON

The fifth – FIFTH! – entry in the Spy Kids series has a score of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, so chances are it will pleasingly distract kids but doesn’t feature a lot for any accompanying adults.

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD

A very entertaining but completely overlooked hidden gem of an action thriller. Read all about it here.

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

Another Netflix exclusive. An all-star cast (Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade) star in Wes Anderson’s 39-minute long adaptation of the Roald Dahl story. 98% on Rotten Tomatoes means it is probably definitely worth checking out.

Related links:

Netflix drops first trailer for real life Squid Game

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September