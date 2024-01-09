Must-watch documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dropping in the UK next week

The six-part documentary will see Gypsy Rose share her story in her own words

A new documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be available to watch in the UK from next week.

The 32-year-old was released from prison in December last year after serving seven years of a 10-year jail sentence for the murder of her mother Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard in 2015.

Gypsy Rose had conspired with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who convinced her daughter that she was disabled and required medical support.

She told people that Blanchard had multiple conditions including epilepsy, vision impairments and muscular dystrophy.

Despite the fact that Blanchard had no health issues, she used a wheelchair, feeding tube and an oxygen tank.

In 2015, Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death in Missouri with a knife that has been given to him by Gypsy Rose.

After fleeing the scene, the pair were arrested in Wisconsin, where Godejohn lived.

The case went to trial in 2016, where Gypsy Rose cut a deal for a 10-year sentence and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence.

Now, a new documentary about Gypsy Rose’s case is set to be released next week.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard centres on Gypsy Rose as she prepares for her release on parole and sees her tell her story, in her words, for the first time.

The series will be aired on Crime + Investigations and will run for three weeks as double back-to-back episodes.

The programme synopsis reads: “This six-part series finds Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison on the eve of her parole hearing as she recounts her emotional journey; being forced to remain a child, held prisoner by her own mother and the unfathomable choice she made in order to survive.

“Her story is a tragic and perplexing example of the complexities surrounding child abuse and its long-term consequences – the series will shock, challenge and provoke uncomfortable questions.”

The documentary will be available to watch in the UK on demand to Sky and Virgin customers through Crime + Investigation.

It will also be streaming on Crime + Investigation Play from 16 January 2024 – a subscription costs £3.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Related links:

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

People are just discovering the most jaw-dropping documentary of the 21st century

Netflix’s new true crime documentary is based on ‘harrowing and gruesome’ true story