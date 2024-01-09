Search icon

News

09th Jan 2024

Must-watch documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dropping in the UK next week

Charlie Herbert

Gypsy rose blanchard documentary

The six-part documentary will see Gypsy Rose share her story in her own words

A new documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be available to watch in the UK from next week.

The 32-year-old was released from prison in December last year after serving seven years of a 10-year jail sentence for the murder of her mother Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard in 2015.

Gypsy Rose had conspired with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who convinced her daughter that she was disabled and required medical support.

She told people that Blanchard had multiple conditions including epilepsy, vision impairments and muscular dystrophy.

Despite the fact that Blanchard had no health issues, she used a wheelchair, feeding tube and an oxygen tank.

In 2015, Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death in Missouri with a knife that has been given to him by Gypsy Rose.

After fleeing the scene, the pair were arrested in Wisconsin, where Godejohn lived.

The case went to trial in 2016, where Gypsy Rose cut a deal for a 10-year sentence and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and given a life sentence.

Now, a new documentary about Gypsy Rose’s case is set to be released next week.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard centres on Gypsy Rose as she prepares for her release on parole and sees her tell her story, in her words, for the first time.

The series will be aired on Crime + Investigations and will run for three weeks as double back-to-back episodes.

The programme synopsis reads: “This six-part series finds Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison on the eve of her parole hearing as she recounts her emotional journey; being forced to remain a child, held prisoner by her own mother and the unfathomable choice she made in order to survive.

“Her story is a tragic and perplexing example of the complexities surrounding child abuse and its long-term consequences – the series will shock, challenge and provoke uncomfortable questions.”

The documentary will be available to watch in the UK on demand to Sky and Virgin customers through Crime + Investigation.

It will also be streaming on Crime + Investigation Play from 16 January 2024 – a subscription costs £3.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Related links:

Netflix true crime doc that left USA viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ is finally coming to UK this weekend

People are just discovering the most jaw-dropping documentary of the 21st century

Netflix’s new true crime documentary is based on ‘harrowing and gruesome’ true story

Topics:

Documentary,gypsy rose blanchard

RELATED ARTICLES

Louis Theroux urges people to watch brother’s new documentary about murder of Playboy bunny

Documentary

Louis Theroux urges people to watch brother’s new documentary about murder of Playboy bunny

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix’s ‘scary’ new documentary Poisoned is making viewers ‘not want to eat again’

Documentary

Netflix’s ‘scary’ new documentary Poisoned is making viewers ‘not want to eat again’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix’s new documentary tells the story of Pornhub

Documentary

Netflix’s new documentary tells the story of Pornhub

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

England is ‘systemically racist’, think tank tells the UN

Boris Johnson

England is ‘systemically racist’, think tank tells the UN

By Charlie Herbert

Boris Johnson prioritises school reopening as he prepares to unveil “cautious” plan to lift lockdown

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson prioritises school reopening as he prepares to unveil “cautious” plan to lift lockdown

By JOE

ITV political presenter apologises for photobombing BBC report

Downing Street

ITV political presenter apologises for photobombing BBC report

By Nooruddean Choudry

Kate and Gerry McCann break silence on woman who claimed to be Madeleine

Gerry McCann

Kate and Gerry McCann break silence on woman who claimed to be Madeleine

By Callum Boyle

Whole town gets high on police’s marijuana bonfire

Marijuana

Whole town gets high on police’s marijuana bonfire

By Matt Stanger

Phillip Schofield issues extraordinary statement after brother is convicted of abusing teen boy

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield issues extraordinary statement after brother is convicted of abusing teen boy

By Steve Hopkins

‘Football’s best players under 21’ – Five years on, where are they now?

Footballers

‘Football’s best players under 21’ – Five years on, where are they now?

By Patrick McCarry

‘I refused to let a dad take my expensive plane seat to sit with his little girl’

‘I refused to let a dad take my expensive plane seat to sit with his little girl’

By Nina McLaughlin

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By Steve Hopkins

Joey Barton could face Government and legal action over social media posts

Football

Joey Barton could face Government and legal action over social media posts

By Callum Boyle

Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered with vaginas to Golden Globes

Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered with vaginas to Golden Globes

By Nina McLaughlin

Nemanja Matic goes on strike to force transfer

Football

Nemanja Matic goes on strike to force transfer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Homeless boy fears Santa won’t find him this Christmas

Christmas

Homeless boy fears Santa won’t find him this Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

James McClean reportedly involved in tunnel bust-up with new Stoke teammates

Ireland

James McClean reportedly involved in tunnel bust-up with new Stoke teammates

By Patrick McCarry

Gary Lineker criticised for tweeting support to Piers Morgan after GMB exit

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker criticised for tweeting support to Piers Morgan after GMB exit

By Reuben Pinder

Amir Khan made a small fortune from the Saul Alvarez fight

Amir Khan

Amir Khan made a small fortune from the Saul Alvarez fight

By Jordan Gold

Premier League’s fastest player isn’t Martial or Walcott – but a 30-year-old Irishman

Premier League

Premier League’s fastest player isn’t Martial or Walcott – but a 30-year-old Irishman

By Patrick McCarry

Gary Neville slams Manchester United’s lack of leadership after Leicester draw

Ander Herrera

Gary Neville slams Manchester United’s lack of leadership after Leicester draw

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories