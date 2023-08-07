Search icon

07th Aug 2023

Netflix’s ‘scary’ new documentary Poisoned is making viewers ‘not want to eat again’

Charlie Herbert

Netflix documentary Poisoned is making viewers 'not want to eat again'

It’s not just meat-eaters that should be concerned

Netflix viewers have been left disgusted by one of the latest documentaries from the platform, Poisoned.

‘Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food’ to give it its full title, is based on the 2011 book ‘Poisoned: The True Story of the Deadly E. Coli Outbreak That Changed the Way Americans Eat’ by Jeff Benedict.

The film takes an revealing look at the American food industry and how flaws in the system have lead to outbreaks of foodborne pathogens, such as E.Coli and salmonella, which can have deadly results.

Its official synopsis reads: “Through revealing interviews with experts and victims’ families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US.”

On IMDb, where the film currently holds a score of 6.7/10, the description says: “A call to action for the officials who have the power to mitigate the danger caused by foodborne pathogens that kill thousands of people in the U.S. every year.”

The documentary landed on Netflix on August 2, and has managed to make quite the impact on viewers who have been left horrified by what they’ve seen,

Some viewers concluded that maybe going vegan wasn’t a bad idea after watching the doc.

One person said: “This Poisoned documentary on Netflix makes me wanna turn vegan.”

Another said: “Watched Poisoned on Netflix. Further solidified my choice to go vegan.”

But it wasn’t just the meat industry that came under the microscope, with products such as bagged up lettuce and spinach also suddenly not looking too appetising after viewing.

This lead some to simply conclude that never eating again might be the best option.

One person wrote on X: “I may never eat again.”

Another added: “Why did I watch this one day after making chicken salad, & the same night after eating spinach salad… from a bag?!!”

A third exclaimed: “Definitely never eating again! Thanks, @netflix!”

And someone else penned: “Never eating romaine or bagged lettuce again after watching the documentary Poisoned on Netflix.”

“Poisoned on Netflix is kind of scary tbh. I’ll still eat what I eat but to see how little regulations there are is pretty eye-opening,” one person wrote.

Another X user typed: “Poisoned on Netflix will have you second-guessing everything when it comes to meat or leafy greens.”

Others suggested that the documentary is a “must watch” for the US public so that they know what is going on in the food industry.

Poisoned is available to stream on Netflix now.

