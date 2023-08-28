Search icon

News

28th Aug 2023

Man and woman die after being trapped in car stuck in flooded road in Liverpool

Steve Hopkins

The water ‘just came out of nowhere’ and was ‘terrifying’

A man and woman died after being trapped in a car stuck on a flooded road in Liverpool.

Emergency services rushed to rescue the pair from the vehicle around 9.20pm Saturday after it had driven into a flooded area in Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road, Merseyside Police said.

The pair were freed from their Mercedes Class 180 and taken to hospital but both were pronounced dead. Their names are yet to be released.

The next of kin have been informed and a file passed to the coroner, police said.

Residents in Mossley Hill say the flooding, thought to have happened following a burst pipe, caused 15ft of water to build. Liverpool, along with surrounding areas, was subject to a yellow weather warning, The Mirror reported.

Now, police are appealing for witnesses after the black Mercedes Class 180 got into difficulty at around 9.20pm.

Rebecca Wilson was travelling along the road on Saturday and told Liverpool Echo she thought she saw a submerged car. The 27-year-old said: “We went to turn around the car and all of a sudden it looked like a waterfall coming down from the side of the bridge. As I looked back out of the window I turned to my mates and told them I thought I had just seen red lights under the water and I thought maybe someone had become stuck. I rang the police just to be safe.”

Wilson said the water “just came out of nowhere” and was “terrifying.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton, of Merseyside Police, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.”

Dalston said police are still trying to “establish the circumstances of this tragic incident”.

He said road closures remain in place as “we continue with this investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the road.”

Dalton urged anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm and saw the accident, or who stopped to try and help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car “to come forward as soon as possible.”

He added: “Similarly, if you live in the area and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from last night please share this with us. Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747 or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 23000807137.

Brother and sister among four people who died on way to exam celebrations

Girl, 8, dies after falling from balcony in Portsmouth

Man found dead after burglars broke into his home to steal his labradoodle

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Lineker divides opinion with Virgil van Dijk red card verdict

Football

Gary Lineker divides opinion with Virgil van Dijk red card verdict

By Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi’s wife accidentally confuses teammate with husband

Football

Lionel Messi’s wife accidentally confuses teammate with husband

By Callum Boyle

Molly-Mae feared she would never feel happy again after baby girl’s birth

Life

Molly-Mae feared she would never feel happy again after baby girl’s birth

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘furious’ that their kids won’t receive HRH status

king charles III

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘furious’ that their kids won’t receive HRH status

By Steve Hopkins

Irish government planning complete ban of disposable vapes

e-cigarette

Irish government planning complete ban of disposable vapes

By Stephen Porzio

Police extend search for missing baby to nature reserve

Brighton

Police extend search for missing baby to nature reserve

By Charlie Herbert

Three dead including shooter at Florida pizza restaurant

chicago pizza

Three dead including shooter at Florida pizza restaurant

By Oli Dugmore

Pep Guardiola finally asked how he reconciles ‘humanitarian’ yellow ribbon stance with working for Abu Dhabi group

Catalunya

Pep Guardiola finally asked how he reconciles ‘humanitarian’ yellow ribbon stance with working for Abu Dhabi group

By Simon Lloyd

Leave campaign ‘lied’ to British public according to Emmanuel Macron

Brexit

Leave campaign ‘lied’ to British public according to Emmanuel Macron

By Kyle Picknell

Russell Crowe considered walking away from Gladiator because he thought it was “absolute rubbish”

Entertainment

Russell Crowe considered walking away from Gladiator because he thought it was “absolute rubbish”

By Callum Boyle

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

Australia

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

By Callum Boyle

Scarlett Moffatt hits out at trolls who criticised appearance of her baby son

Entertainment

Scarlett Moffatt hits out at trolls who criticised appearance of her baby son

By Callum Boyle

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

Life

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

By Callum Boyle

Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

At Home with the Fury's

Tyson Fury fears he may have to move out of family home after Netflix series

By Callum Boyle

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Five important things we learned from last night’s I’m A Celeb

I'm A Celeb

Five important things we learned from last night’s I’m A Celeb

By Ciara Knight

Slavia Prague players FaceTime Tomáš Souček after Leicester win

Football

Slavia Prague players FaceTime Tomáš Souček after Leicester win

By Simon Lloyd

Ramadan 2021: Everything you need to know

Faith

Ramadan 2021: Everything you need to know

By JOE

West Ham fans criticised for tasteless Kurt Zouma chant

Football

West Ham fans criticised for tasteless Kurt Zouma chant

By Callum Boyle

Tyson Fury reveals impressive weight he’s already dropped on road to redemption

Anthony Johnson

Tyson Fury reveals impressive weight he’s already dropped on road to redemption

By Darragh Culhane

Roy Keane reveals real reason he walked away from Ireland at 2002 World Cup

2002 FIFA World Cup

Roy Keane reveals real reason he walked away from Ireland at 2002 World Cup

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories