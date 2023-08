A woman has been taken into custody for questioning

An eight-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony in Portsmouth and a woman has been arrested.

Hampshire Police said a 43-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and is being questioned.

Police and paramedics were called to Wingfield Street in the city at 6.50pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the girl’s family has been informed.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.