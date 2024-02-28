JK Rowling slams Sky News for referring to cat killer as woman

“I’m so sick of this sh*t.”

JK Rowling has slammed Sky News for referring to the transgender murderer, Scarlet Blake, as a woman in their report.

Blake, 26, known as the Cat Killer after she dissected a cat and put its body in a blender, stalked a man before killing him in cold blood.

Earlier this week she was jailed for life after being convicted for the murder of Jorge Martin Carreno as part of a sexual fantasy.

After it emerged that the killer had transitioned from male to female, Rowling took to X to call out Sky News for referring to her as a woman.

Rowling wrote: “I’m so sick of this sh*t. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes.”

I'm so sick of this shit. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes https://t.co/ycjWefLCiw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 26, 2024

The tweet sparked a massive debate online with thousands of users agreeing with Rowling while others dismissed her as a ‘transphobe’.

At the time of writing the tweet currently has 121,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Rowling has found herself in hot water regarding the trans debate.

In the past she said that she would rather go to jail than refer to a transgender person by their preferred pronouns.

Back in 2020, Rowling retweeted an article which discussed “people who menstruate” adding: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

After the tweet sparked a lot of backlash, Rowling went into more detail about her views, writing: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women—i.e., to male violence—‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences—is a nonsense.”

She continued: “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

The debate rages on.

