Hillwalker, 66, falls 130ft to his death ‘in front of his two sons’ near Ben Nevis

A 66-year-old has died after falling on a mountain near Ben Nevis in Scotland.

The hillwalker is believed to have been walking with two of his sons when the tragedy occurred on Càrn Mòr Dearg Arête.

The Arête is a narrow ridge which links Càrn Mòr Dearg, the ninth highest mountain in the UK, to Ben Nevis.

It is thought the victim was visiting the area, possibly from England.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident on the 1,220m mountain at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team sent around 10 members after being called out.

A coastguard helicopter arrived later to retrieve the man’s body and his fellow walkers, The National reports.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services attended, and a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and next of kin have been informed. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Iain Murray, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We would like to express our condolences to the man’s family and friends. He fell a considerable distance in a very steep place.

“I believe he had two of his sons with him so this is a particularly tragic event for them.”

