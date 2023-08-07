Three hillwalkers found dead in Scotland

Police were alerted when they failed to return.

Three people have been found dead after failing to return from a walk on Glen Coe.

Police Scotland confirmed that the bodies of two men and a woman were located during a search of Aonach Eagach ridge.

The alarm was raised just after 21:05 on Saturday, according to the BBC.

Coastguard helicopters and Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the search and subsequent recovery operation.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation. There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

While countless people trek safely across Aonach Eagach, there have been numerous death over the years, including the death of a 44-year-old man in July 2016, and the death of a 63-year-old woman in 2014.

The ridge runs almost the entire length of Glen Coe and is said to be one of the narrowest ridge’s on the British mainland. In fact, at points it is narrow that walkers are required to scramble, meaning to use their hands to help keep their balance.

The ridge also has two Munros which are summits higher than 3,000ft.

The coastguard say they were alerted shortly before 11pm on Saturday and began their search of the ridge.

The three bodies were discovered soon afterwards.