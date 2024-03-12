Harry Potter deleted scene showing Dudley’s true self is making fans cry

How have we only just seen this?

A deleted scene from the penultimate Harry Potter film has resurfaced online, and it’s showing Dudley in a whole new light.

Dudley has a bit of a bit of a bad reputation among Harry Potter fans for being one of Harry’s most unrelenting bullies during his time at Privet Drive before Hogwarts and during his summer holidays.

Harry’s cousin is famous for his spoiled and bratty behaviour in the earlier films, and his run in with Dementors later in the series, but this deleted scene is causing fans to reassess the way they see the youngest Dursley.

In the scene, the Dursleys are getting ready to leave their home in Little Whinging, with only limited understanding of the danger Harry is in. It begins with Vernon and preparing the car for the family to flee Lord Voldemort and the Death Eaters.

After explaining to her that she’s not safe there, she replies: “Do you think I don’t know what they’re capable of?

“You didn’t just lose a mother that night in Godric’s Hollow, you know. I lost my sister.”

Following a brief goodbye with Vernon, Dudley looks visibly confused, and says to his parents: “I don’t understand, is he not coming with us?”

Vernon says that Harry doesn’t want to come with them, to which Harry agrees and says “I’m just a waste of space, isn’t that right Vernon?”

After this, Dudley walks over to Harry (despite his father’s protestations) to shake his hand, and says quietly “I don’t think you’re a waste of space.”

Emotional stuff for Harry Potter fans.

You can watch the scene here:

And that’s not all the Dursley action which is causing a reappraisal of the popular film series, with fans only just spotting what Aunt Petunia is doing in the back of an early scene.

