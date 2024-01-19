Four people found dead in property near Norwich

All four people are believed to have known each other

The bodies of four people have been found at a property near Norwich, Norfolk Police said.

Officers were called to an address in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey shortly before 7am on Friday morning (January 19) following a call from a member of the public.

After forcing entry into the property, police found the bodies inside.

It is thought that all four of the people knew each other, and enquiries are underway to formally identify them.

A police cordon is in place and detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are leading enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident. While we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”

