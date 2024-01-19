Newborn baby found in shopping bag on east London street

The baby was found on Thursday night

A newborn baby has been found wrapped in a towel in a shopping bag on a street in east London.

The Metropolitan Police have said the baby girl is unharmed and is safe and well in hospital.

The force have launched an appeal for the mother to get in contact with them, saying: “Please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances, please do seek help by dialling 999”.

Police were called to the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham at around 21:15 on Thursday night after a dog walker found the newborn.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick praised the dog walker and members of the public for keeping the baby warm until paramedics arrived, which “contributed to saving the baby’s life.”

Police were called to the junction of Greenway and High Street South on Thursday night (Google)

He said: “Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.

“Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station.

“If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”

Anyone who believes they have information about the child’s mother should contact police.