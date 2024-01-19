Search icon

News

19th Jan 2024

Newborn baby found in shopping bag on east London street

Charlie Herbert

The baby was found on Thursday night

A newborn baby has been found wrapped in a towel in a shopping bag on a street in east London.

The Metropolitan Police have said the baby girl is unharmed and is safe and well in hospital.

The force have launched an appeal for the mother to get in contact with them, saying: “Please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances, please do seek help by dialling 999”.

Police were called to the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham at around 21:15 on Thursday night after a dog walker found the newborn.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick praised the dog walker and members of the public for keeping the baby warm until paramedics arrived, which “contributed to saving the baby’s life.”

Police were called to the junction of Greenway and High Street South on Thursday night (Google)

He said: “Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

“I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.

“Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station.

“If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”

Anyone who believes they have information about the child’s mother should contact police.

Topics:

London,metropolitan police,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Mum says 2-year-old son found starved to death was ‘two inches too small to open fridge’

Lincolnshire

Mum says 2-year-old son found starved to death was ‘two inches too small to open fridge’

By Charlie Herbert

‘Rapid review’ launched after 2-year-old boy found starved to death next to dad’s body

Lincoln

‘Rapid review’ launched after 2-year-old boy found starved to death next to dad’s body

By Charlie Herbert

Non-league clash suspended after player suffers serious head injury in collision with railings

Football

Non-league clash suspended after player suffers serious head injury in collision with railings

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Manchester Arena attack: Ariana Grande’s poignant tattoo explained five years on from bombing

ariana grande

Manchester Arena attack: Ariana Grande’s poignant tattoo explained five years on from bombing

By Charlie Herbert

Piers Morgan says he got Covid at Wembley despite already being double jabbed

Covid-19

Piers Morgan says he got Covid at Wembley despite already being double jabbed

By Danny Jones

The emails at the centre of Clinton FBI investigation have been revealed

Election

The emails at the centre of Clinton FBI investigation have been revealed

By Cassie Delaney

Family of boy who fell from aircraft out of Kabul explain why he left

Afghanistan

Family of boy who fell from aircraft out of Kabul explain why he left

By Charlie Herbert

Entire Spanish women’s backroom staff resign amid kiss scandal

Football

Entire Spanish women’s backroom staff resign amid kiss scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley found dead with gunshot wound

Entertainment

Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley found dead with gunshot wound

By Charlie Herbert

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

Jordan Henderson says leaving Saudi Arabia was a ‘football decision’

Ajax

Jordan Henderson says leaving Saudi Arabia was a ‘football decision’

By Callum Boyle

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

Phones

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

By Charlie Herbert

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

By Nina McLaughlin

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

Norfolk

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

By Charlie Herbert

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

Football

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Presenter Dale Winton has died aged 62

Dale Winton

Presenter Dale Winton has died aged 62

By Kyle Picknell

Phil Neville tried to get political and it didn’t end well

Donald Trump

Phil Neville tried to get political and it didn’t end well

By Nooruddean Choudry

Nemanja Vidic and Jamie Carragher are in complete agreement on Man Utd’s title chances

Jamie Carragher

Nemanja Vidic and Jamie Carragher are in complete agreement on Man Utd’s title chances

By Darragh Murphy

Former homeless man reunites with Greggs manager who bought him breakfast every morning

Charity

Former homeless man reunites with Greggs manager who bought him breakfast every morning

By Danny Jones

AP McCoy perfectly sums up scale of Rachael Blackmore’s ground-breaking achievement

AP McCoy

AP McCoy perfectly sums up scale of Rachael Blackmore’s ground-breaking achievement

By Niall McIntyre

Twice sacked MP who didn’t know who Marcus Rashford is – knighted

Boris Johnson

Twice sacked MP who didn’t know who Marcus Rashford is – knighted

By Ava Evans

Load more stories