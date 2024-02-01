Former model and TV star Lisa Murphy dead at 51

Heartbreaking news

Tributes have been paid to Lisa Murphy following the news of the former model and socialites death at the age of 51.

Celebrity lawyer, Gerald Kean, who famously had a ten-year relationship with Ms Murphy, paid tribute to Murphy and offered his sympathies to her family.

He told the Irish Independent: “It’s devastating news. She was a wonderful lady. She was a big part of my life and also in particular my daughter’s.”

It’s believed that Ms Murphy spent the last few years fighting against a serious medical condition but sadly succumbed to it earlier today (February 1).

Another tribute to Murphy was paid by Roz Flanagan who appeared alongside her on the show, Dublin Wives.

Flanagan said: “Lisa was such a beautiful person, both inside and out.”

Before her relationship with Mr Kean, Murphy was engaged to the legendary Irish dancer, Michael Flatley.

Back in May 2011, Murphy was held at knifepoint by thieves in Drayton Manor who stole thousands of euros worth of jewellery from her mansion.

She opened up on the ordeal in the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s similar robbery.

She explained at the time: “It was bringing me back to when I went through it and it’s just horrendous. I suppose with the security we had in the house, you never think it’s going to happen to you, that’s what everybody thinks.

“It’s not even the jewellery – it’s the aftermath of it all. They don’t realise the impact it has on your life, your future. Kim will get worse before she gets better. She will think she’s okay, like I did, and then it will hit her – post-traumatic stress.

“I obviously know what she went through and it’s horrendous.”

Our thoughts go out to Murphy’s family and friends during this awful time.

