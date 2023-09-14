Search icon

14th Sep 2023

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

Joseph Loftus

The police have described the threats as credible

A number of UK schools are in lockdown after emails were sent threatening violence to both children and staff.

The emails, which were sent out to schools primarily in the Leeds area, have led to a complete lockdown.

It is reported that other emails were sent out to the local council – who then informed schools in the area to be aware.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation and officers are “providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools”.

One primary school headteacher told parents that police are treating the threat as “credible” and children are being kept inside for the full day with gates, windows, and doors all locked.

In a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police, they announced: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.

“This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.”

Earlier this week, a police investigation was launched after similar emails were sent to a number of schools across the North West of England.

One parents told Sky News that she was “petrified” after being told, with the incident reminding her of some of the catastrophes which have taken place across US schools.

