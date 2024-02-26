Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton have had their points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) reduced following an appeal.

The Toffees will now have six points deducted from them, down from the original punishment of 10 points, the Athletic reports.

The new points reduction moves Everton up to 15th in the Premier League table, on 25 points.

The Toffees were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and referred to an independent commission in March last year.

In November, the Premier League confirmed the club would be deducted 10 points for the rule breaches.

The points deduction was the biggest in Premier League history, and was labelled “wholly disproportionate and unjust” by the Goodison Park side, who appealed against the decision two weeks later.

The appeal began in January this year and lasted for a month.

In a statement following the announcement of the new points deduction, Everton said: “While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

“We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.

“The Club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.”

Everton are still facing a second set of charges for another breach of the Premier League PSR rules in regards to “losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022-23”.

The club has said it “remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League” in regards to these charges.

