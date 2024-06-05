Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

She is due to appear in court next month

The woman who launched a banana milkshake at the head of Nigel Farage during his visit to Clacton, Essex yesterday has been charged with assault, per BBC.

She is set to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

Victoria Thomas-Bowen was arrested by police after hurling the contents of a McDonald’s cup at the former UKIP leader as he was leaving a Wetherspoons in the seaside town of Clacton.

Farage announced that he would be standing for election in Clacton as a candidate for Reform UK earlier this week, and followed up the announcement with a visit to the constituency on Tuesday to launch his campaign for election.

A video taken by a passer-by shows the dramatic moment that the mother-of-one snuck up the steps of the establishment before launching the creamy beverage at Farage’s face.

The 60-year-old, who had previously dubbed Clacton the ‘most patriotic’ town in Britain, merely wiped his eyes and continued on his way.

Hours later, the former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here runner-up posted a video to social media, poking fun at himself for the milky assault that he had been a victim of earlier that afternoon.

Holding a McDonald’s cup aloft, Farage quipped: “My milkshake brings all the people to the rally” – referencing the famous Kelis song Milkshake.

Shortly before the incident, he had vowed to liven up the House of Commons if elected as an MP.

Farage had previously said he would not be standing as an MP in next month’s general election, but told reporters on Monday that he had changed his mind after spending time on the campaign trail.

My milkshake brings all the people to the rally. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SqF9XonuAg — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 4, 2024

The Daily Mail have since revealed the identity of the woman behind the attack, and claim that she is using her fame from the incident to drive followers to her OnlyFans page.

On her Instagram profile, the 25-year-old describes herself as a ‘video creator’ and shares links to her more explicit content.

Thomas-Bowen has more than 18,000 followers on her socials and appears to be a Labour supporter, previously pledging her support to Keir Starmer’s party.

However, she seems to hail from a family of Brexiteers, with her brother Paul giving an interview to Mail Online.

He told journalist Katherine Lawton: “I have just seen it, and to be honest, I’m appalled. I don’t know where she is. I don’t want anything to do with her.”

Speaking in Clacton on Tuesday, Farage said he wanted Reform to “take over” the Conservatives.

This comes the day after a major poll predicted that the Tories would win just 140 seats at the general election. This would be the worst election result in their history.

Farage said the Tory party was “finished” and that they had “betrayed” the trust of Brexit voters.

He added: “They’ve opened up the borders to mass immigration like we’ve never seen before.

“That breach of trust from the Conservatives means they are finished, they are done.

“We are going to get a Labour government. Whether you like it or not, we are going to get a Labour government – the question is, who is going to be the voice of opposition?”

