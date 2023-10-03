Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Oct 2023

Easy Life are being sued by EasyJet’s parent company because of their name

Charlie Herbert

Easy Life sued by EasyJet

‘For those of you who bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to Tenerife, I apologise’

English band Easy Life have claimed they are being sued by EasyJet because their names are apparently too similar.

In a statement on social media, the indie pop group claimed the budget airline was “forcing” them to change their name or face a costly legal battle they “could never afford.”

Their statement read: “Okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in.

“As some of you have already discovered, we are being sued. EasyJet are suing us for being called easy life.

“They’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. We’ve worked hard to establish our brand I’m certain in no way have we ever affected their business.

“Although we find this whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. I don’t really know what else to say, will keep you lot updated. For those of you who bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to Tenerife, I apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support”.

In a statement to JOE, EasyJet said it was not the airline that was suing the band but instead easyGroup Ltd. This is the parent company of the airline, and is made up of a number of ‘easy’ branded businesses such as easyBus, easyGym and easyMusic.

This does include a business called easyLife.co.uk.

On the easyGroup website, there is an entire page about ‘brand thieves’, which encourages people to report other brands or businesses “disguising itself as an easyGroup company that is trying to piggyback off our brand.”

Formed in Leicester by frontman Murray Matravers, Easy Life have risen to prominence in recent years. The group released their debut album ‘Life’s a Beach’ in May 2021, with the record reaching number two in the Official Album Chart.

They matched this performance with their second album Maybe in Another Life… in October 2022, having played on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury that same year.

Along with Matravers, the other band members are Oliver Cassidy, Sam Hewitt, Lewis Alexander Berry and Jordan Birtles.

Related links:

Woman who paid £570 to see Drake tears down fan’s sign blocking her view

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

Topics:

easy life,EasyJet

RELATED ARTICLES

easyJet recruitment campaign targets blokes for cabin crew roles

EasyJet

easyJet recruitment campaign targets blokes for cabin crew roles

By Jack Peat

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

EasyJet

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

By Steve Hopkins

Easyjet cancels 1,700 flights ahead of summer holidays

EasyJet

Easyjet cancels 1,700 flights ahead of summer holidays

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

EastEnders viewers angered after hearing Danny Dyer’s character use offensive slur

Danny Dyer

EastEnders viewers angered after hearing Danny Dyer’s character use offensive slur

By Mike Wright

Sam Smith ticks some boxes for a James Bond theme tune – listen here

Daniel Craig

Sam Smith ticks some boxes for a James Bond theme tune – listen here

By Lia Nicholls

French TV Star Igor Bogdanoff dies six days after twin brother after refusing Covid vaccination

Covid

French TV Star Igor Bogdanoff dies six days after twin brother after refusing Covid vaccination

By Adam Bloodworth

People are losing it over this viral Japanese pop song

LOL

People are losing it over this viral Japanese pop song

By Rebecca Keane

Brits in disbelief as Johnny Depp casually poses for pictures and shakes hands with fans

Amber Heard

Brits in disbelief as Johnny Depp casually poses for pictures and shakes hands with fans

By Steve Hopkins

Chris Evans nears deal to return to MCU as Captain America

Captain America

Chris Evans nears deal to return to MCU as Captain America

By Reuben Pinder

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By Steve Hopkins

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By JOE

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

animal rescue

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

By Steve Hopkins

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

By Joseph Loftus

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

Bradley Lowery

Man who mocked Bradley Lowery banned from local pubs and sports teams

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

Football

Liverpool VAR offside audio release date confirmed

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

El-Hadji Diouf insults Jamie Carragher during bizarre interview

El-Hadji Diouf

El-Hadji Diouf insults Jamie Carragher during bizarre interview

By Robert Redmond

This weird viral image will ruin your day until you figure out what it is

feature-homepage

This weird viral image will ruin your day until you figure out what it is

By Cassie Delaney

England fullback George Furbank on his match-day diet and punishing Six Nations training sessions

2022 Six Nations

England fullback George Furbank on his match-day diet and punishing Six Nations training sessions

By Patrick McCarry

Referee learns that he should never turn his back on the fighters

MMA

Referee learns that he should never turn his back on the fighters

By Darragh Murphy

You can now get paid £3,500 to watch Love Island

Love Island

You can now get paid £3,500 to watch Love Island

By Charlie Herbert

The best Twitter reaction to Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out victory over Stoke City

Capital One Cup

The best Twitter reaction to Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out victory over Stoke City

By Tom Victor

Load more stories