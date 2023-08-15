Search icon

15th Aug 2023

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s company was paid thousands for charity event

Charlie Herbert

Her company received the appearance fees instead of her late father’s foundation

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore was paid thousands of pounds via her family company for appearances at events for her late father’s charity.

In 2021 and 2022, Hannah Ingram-Moore helped judge the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards, with promotional clips for the events suggesting that she was there on behalf of the charity.

However. the BBC reports that her appearance fee for these events was to her family company, Maytrix Group, instead of the foundation.

Along with featuring the charity’s name, the event also used the Captain Tom Foundation’s logo on the awards plaques.

At the time, Ingram-Moore was the charity’s interim chief executive on an annual salary of £85,000.

Maytrix Group is owned by Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin.

BBC Newsnight understands Ingram-Moore did not seek approval from the Captain Tom Foundation’s board before entering into the deal with Virgin Media O2.

A spokesperson for the charity trustees said: “The Captain Tom Foundation is aware of the commercial arrangements made by Hannah Ingram-Moore with Virgin Media O2 in respect of the ‘Virgin Media Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards’.

“This matter is subject of an ongoing internal investigation. The Charity Commission has been notified of the Foundation’s review of this matter and the Foundation will share its findings once the investigation has concluded.”

The BBC’s findings are the latest controversy to emerge around Ingram-Moore and the foundation.

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old was ordered to demolish a spa and pool complex which she used her father’s charity and name to get planning permission for.

The family have since come out and defended the construction, which had initially been described to planners as an office for the Captain Tom Foundation.

Captain Tom raised almost £39 million pounds during the first Covid lockdown when he walked laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS ahead of his 100th birthday.

As a result, he was knighted and the Captain Tom Foundation was set up in May 2020 by his daughter. The foundation pledged to support four charities chosen by the late Captain and his family – The Royal British Legion, Mind, Helen & Douglas House, and Willen Hospice.

Since his passing in February 2021, the foundation has been embroiled in controversy though.

In May 2022, it was investigated over concerns about its accounts, which showed roughly a tenth of all money raised by the foundation was spent on fundraising consultancy fees.

This was followed by reports that the charity tried to appoint Ingram-Moore as its CEO on a six-figure salary.

The appointment was blocked by the Charity Commission.

The watchdog announced in June 2022 that they were investigating the foundation after “identifying concerns about the charity’s management, including about the charity’s independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them.”

