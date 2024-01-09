Arsenal and Real Madrid to rival Man United for two Everton stars

United could have a loan move ace up their sleeve.

Manchester United have fallen far behind Arsenal in the Premier League, but they are hoping to be competitive in the transfer market, at least.

By underperforming to worrying degrees, this season, United have only succeeded in driving up the potential transfer fee for midfield targets. One of the, Amadou Onana, cost Everton £33m in August of 2022 and could now bring the Toffees a 50% profit.

Despite the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo in the United midfield, Erik ten Hag’s side still look sluggish in the centre of the park. Casemiro is due back from injury soon, but ten Hag has failed, this season, to plug in the likes of Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen with Bruno Fernandes + 1.

Onana has logged 53 games for Everton since his 2022 move from Lille and has been on United’s radar ever since his first season at Goodison Park, when he featured in three games against them [two league defeats and an FA Cup exit]. United were linked with a 2023 summer transfer move, but opted to bring Amrabat over from Fiorentina on a season-long loan. That move is unlikely to lead to a permanent deal.

The current valuation for Onana is £43m but expect that to rise to £50m, especially with The Daily Mail reporting the midfielder is now on Arsenal’s January transfer list. A possible bargaining chip for United is Hannibal Mejbri. The Tunisia international, who featured as a sub in the FA Cup win over Wigan, is expected to be loaned out for the rest of the season.

Sevilla were in pole position to get Mejbri but Everton have thrown in a loan request. If United do them a solid here, it could go favourably in any Onana negotiations.

In the file marked ‘words I did not expect to be reading today’, please add Jarrad Branthwaite attracts interest from Real Madrid.

The England U21 defender spent last season out on loan at PSV Eindhoven and won praise as a “complete” centre-back from their boss, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

6-foot-5 and extremely pacy, the 21-year-old certainly looks a decent prospect. He has played 18 times for Everton, this season, and has garnered praise in many of his performances.

Again, Manchester United are said to be interested, although they are not the only ones. The wrinkle in this tale is that current Rea Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was the one that brought Branthwaite to Everton from Carlisle United, when he was Toffees boss. With Jude Bellingham bossing it in La Liga, the Spaniards may bring him in a fellow Englishman for company.

Going back to PSV, the Dutch side are one of two sides keen on giving Facundo Pellestri his third loan spell in four years. The Uruguayan was twice loaned out to Alavès, in Spain, but has made 14 appearances for United this season.

LA Galaxy have also made enquiries about Pellestri, according to The Daily Mail, giving Erik ten Hag another thing to chew on as he tries to end a flagging season on a higher note.

