Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Oct 2023

British Games of Thrones star in court over child sex offence

Steve Hopkins

The actor has called the charges ‘absolutely horrifying and completely untrue’

A British Games of Thrones star has appeared in court in the US charged with having sexually explicit chats online with a minor.

Joseph Gatt, who played Thenn Warg on the popular HBO fantasy series, appeared in a Los Angeles criminal court Monday and was bailed on an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for a sexual offence in LA on April 2022.

The LA Superior Court judge presiding over the case, Judge Enrique Monguia, said the hearing would continue on 4 December after prosecutor Michael Fern told him that “additional discovery is needed” for the case to move forward, MailOnline reported.

The 51-year-old, who starred in Black Adam, was arrested in LA some 18 months ago, with his home searched by police officers of the Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

As well as being charged with contacting a minor, Gatts also faces a charge of felony possession of an assault weapon.

Gatts earlier pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was bailed, but banned from unsupervised time with minors, possessing pornography, and using social media unless it’s for work purposes.

A week after his arrest, London-born Gatt – who has lived in the US for 18 years – tweeted that he denied the charges where he said were “completely untrue”.

He wrote: “I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me.

“They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. ‘I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.”

Gatts went on to say that he was “fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this” and was looking forward to “clearing my good name”.

He thanks his friends and supporters “who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

Gatts’ girlfriend, Mercy Malick, has called the allegations against her partner “beyond insane.”

Related links:

Steve Coogan defends controversial Jimmy Savile role in BBC show

New BBC Boiling Point series is leaving viewers ‘stressed’

One of 2023’s most interesting failures is now available to watch at home

Topics:

Games of Thrones,Joseph Gatt,Los Angeles

RELATED ARTICLES

British Games of Thrones star in court over child sex offence

Games of Thrones

British Games of Thrones star in court over child sex offence

By Steve Hopkins

Lil Wayne ends concert early after fans show lack of interest in his supporting acts

2 Chainz

Lil Wayne ends concert early after fans show lack of interest in his supporting acts

By Steve Hopkins

Dave Grohl turns up at homeless shelter with giant smoker and feeds 450 people

barbecue

Dave Grohl turns up at homeless shelter with giant smoker and feeds 450 people

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

50 Cent confirms he and Eminem are developing TV show based on 8 Mile

50 Cent

50 Cent confirms he and Eminem are developing TV show based on 8 Mile

By Steve Hopkins

Is the world ready for a ginger James Bond?

Gingerism

Is the world ready for a ginger James Bond?

By JOE

Dwayne Johnson has responded to those Davina McCall messages

Davina McCall

Dwayne Johnson has responded to those Davina McCall messages

By Orlaith Condon

His Dark Materials TV show has found the perfect leading lady and landed an Oscar-winning director

his dark materials

His Dark Materials TV show has found the perfect leading lady and landed an Oscar-winning director

By Paul Moore

The JOE Movie Quiz: Week 5

JOE quiz

The JOE Movie Quiz: Week 5

By Paul Moore

Second series of Childish Gambino’s Atlanta arrives in a matter of weeks

30 Rock

Second series of Childish Gambino’s Atlanta arrives in a matter of weeks

By Will Lavin

VAR audio from Luis Diaz offside goal released

Football

VAR audio from Luis Diaz offside goal released

By Callum Boyle

Kanye West says Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj

Kanye West says Cardi B was brought in by the Illuminati to replace Nicki Minaj

By Joseph Loftus

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By Steve Hopkins

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

age gap

Man, 26, pays tribute to his ‘baby doll’ wife on her 80th birthday

By JOE

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

animal rescue

Six-legged puppy found dumped in car park

By Steve Hopkins

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Chris Brown sued for £14 million for allegedly drugging and raping woman on yacht

Chris Brown

Chris Brown sued for £14 million for allegedly drugging and raping woman on yacht

By Adam Bloodworth

Joel Matip turns down chance of African Nations’ glory to serve Liverpool’s title push

Jamie Carragher

Joel Matip turns down chance of African Nations’ glory to serve Liverpool’s title push

By Mikey Stafford

We can’t stop laughing at Inbetweeners actor James Buckley’s thoughts on the Ballon d’Or

Football

We can’t stop laughing at Inbetweeners actor James Buckley’s thoughts on the Ballon d’Or

By Paul Moore

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops big hint about Manchester United move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops big hint about Manchester United move

By Tom Victor

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 153

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 153

By Rich Cooper

Celtic fans massively defied Uefa ban flying Palestinian flags in match against Israeli side

Celtic

Celtic fans massively defied Uefa ban flying Palestinian flags in match against Israeli side

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories