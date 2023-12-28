Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

BREAKING
UPDATE: Police have confirmed the ‘fire’ is a false alarm and there is no blaze on the tower.
Fire engines are attending a blaze at northern landmark Blackpool Tower, with videos circulating online that seem to show the top of the tourist attraction is on fire.
Locals are posting to Twitter/X with videos showing the very top of the building is ablaze.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue have released a statement confirming they have responded to calls of a fire and have issued a warning to people to stay away from the Tower.
A Blackpool Tower spokesperson said that a number of people have been evacuated.
Welcome to Blackpool tourist information has stated: “The fire brigade with climbing gear are on their way up now.”