28th Dec 2023

Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

George McKay

BREAKING

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the ‘fire’ is a false alarm and there is no blaze on the tower.

Fire engines are attending a blaze at northern landmark Blackpool Tower, with videos circulating online that seem to show the top of the tourist attraction is on fire.

Locals are posting to Twitter/X with videos showing the very top of the building is ablaze.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have released a statement confirming they have responded to calls of a fire and have issued a warning to people to stay away from the Tower.

A Blackpool Tower spokesperson said that a number of people have been evacuated.

Welcome to Blackpool tourist information has stated: “The fire brigade with climbing gear are on their way up now.”

