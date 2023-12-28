Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

BREAKING

UPDATE: Police have confirmed the ‘fire’ is a false alarm and there is no blaze on the tower.

Fire engines are attending a blaze at northern landmark Blackpool Tower, with videos circulating online that seem to show the top of the tourist attraction is on fire.

Locals are posting to Twitter/X with videos showing the very top of the building is ablaze.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have released a statement confirming they have responded to calls of a fire and have issued a warning to people to stay away from the Tower.

We have 6 fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.



Please stay away from the area. The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations. pic.twitter.com/d4qXWoAhrf — Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service (@LancashireFRS) December 28, 2023

A Blackpool Tower spokesperson said that a number of people have been evacuated.

Welcome to Blackpool tourist information has stated: “The fire brigade with climbing gear are on their way up now.”