Panic over as authorities confirm no fire at Blackpool Tower

It has been confirmed as a false alarm

Authorities have confirmed a false alarm over the perceived fire at Blackpool Tower.

Fire engines had attended a supposed blaze at northern landmark Blackpool Tower, with videos circulating online that seemed to show the top of the tourist attraction on fire.

Locals posting to Twitter/X with videos seemed to show the very top of the building ablaze.

However, Lancashire Fire and Rescue have released a statement confirming the fire was in fact a false alarm, and the fire was in fact orange netting flying about in the wind.

They said: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Promenade, Blackpool today by concerned members of the public, due to a combination of factors that led them to believe there was a fire.

The area where the fire was suspected is generally inaccessible, therefore access to this area is difficult. A specialist rope rescue team gained access and confirmed that there was no fire. This incident was supported by the National Police Air Service, who used thermal imaging which provided further assurance.”