30th Jan 2024

Alison Hammond named as Paul O’Grady’s replacement on ITV’s For The Love of Dogs

Nina McLaughlin

Alison Hammond has been confirmed as Paul O’Grady’s replacement on For The Love of Dogs

It comes after the shock death of the presenter last year aged 67.

The show has been inseparable from the English comedian since it first aired in 2012.

Set in and around Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the show follows the story of dogs who have ended up in the shelter, and their journeys to finding a permanent home.

Beloved among viewers, the show last aired in August, and people have been concerned to see what its future holds after the death of its presenter.

A source previously spoke to the Mirror and revealed that plans are in the works for Alison Hammond to take over the show.

“Paul is obviously irreplaceable but they believe that not only does Alison bring some of Paul’s trademark self-deprecating humour to proceedings, but that she can also make it her own, just as Paul did,” they told the outlet.

They added that they believe the 48-year-old This Morning star is the “perfect custodian” for the show.

“Alison would be a great signing… and as her ever-expanding portfolio of shows demonstrates, capable of putting her hand to anything,” they concluded.

And now, the news that Hammond is taking over the role as presenter of the show has finally been confirmed.

Hammond said of her new role: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way.”

ITV’s Commissioning Editor Satmohan Panesar added:

“We are thrilled to be able to confirm that the series will return in the spring and that the dogs have a brand-new champion in Alison Hammond.

“As Paul O’Grady always said himself, the stars of the show were the dogs themselves, but the impact that he had and the legacy he leaves will never be forgotten by any of us. We can’t wait to welcome back the series with Alison; there will be all the fun and warmth that our viewers have come to expect whilst continuing to showcase the wonderful and important work done by the incredible team at Battersea.”

