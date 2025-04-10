Search icon

10th Apr 2025

The Maccabees announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

The Maccabees tickets go on sale soon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Maccabees have announced details of a headline UK and Ireland – and tickets go on sale soon.

The group are returning for their first shows in eight years this summer and for the 10th anniversary of their fourth and final album, Marks To Prove It.

Announcing the tour they said: “We can’t wait to be The Maccabees again! These shows will be really magical, playing the songs that form such a part of our collective lives.

“It’s something we genuinely didn’t think would happen again and are really determined to make special now that it is. We’ll see you there.”

Their headline shows include dates at Dublin’s Academy, Glasgow’s Barrowland and Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse in August.

They’ve already added extra dates in Dublin and Manchester due to demand for tickets during the presale earlier this week.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from across their four albums, including “Precious Time”, “Pelican”, “Feel to Follow” and “Spit It Out”.

It follows up their previously announced headline slot at London’s All Points East festival, which takes place on 24 August.

They’ll be joined by special guests Bombay Bicycle Club, Dry Cleaning, The Cribs and Nilüfer Yanya at the Victoria Park show.

As well as this they’ve also confirmed a European tour and a slot at the 2025 edition of Glastonbury Festival.

Ahead of The Maccabees tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do tickets go on sale?

Following the presale they will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, 11 April via:

It’s been confirmed that tickets are priced from £42.50, plus booking fees.

What are The Maccabees tour dates?

17 August – Dublin, The Academy – Ticketmaster

18 August – Dublin, The Academy – Ticketmaster

20 August – Glasgow, Barrowlands – Ticketmaster

21 August – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

22 August – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

24 August – London, All Points East Festival – Ticketmaster

