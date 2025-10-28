Search icon

28th Oct 2025

Paul Weller announces huge UK tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Paul Weller announces huge UK tour dates for summer 2026 - how to get tickets

Paul Weller will headline outdoor summer shows

Paul Weller has announced details of an outdoor UK tour run for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will headline a string of shows next summer, with eight gigs confirmed so far.

The tour will begin on 12 June at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre, and head to the likes of Lincoln Castle, Halifax’s Piece Hall, and Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Other dates include Summer Sessions at both Southampton and Bedford, Dreamland Margate and Newcastle’s Exhibition Park.

“Summer 2026 is calling! Paul’s heading out across England, from the coast to the castle,” the announcement read on social media.

Fans can expect to hear solo tracks and The Jam classics from the singer, including “The Changingman”, “Peacock Suit”, “Town Called Malice” and “Start!”.

His most recent release was a covers album called Find El Dorado, which saw him put his own spin on tracks like “I Started a Joke” by the Bee Gees and “Nobody’s Fool” by The Kinks.

It followed up his 17th solo LP 66, which was released in 2024 and reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

Ahead of Paul Weller tickets going on sale for his UK summer tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Paul Weller tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 31 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up for an artist presale via paulweller.com/live. Just choose your preferred date from the list and sign up via email, and you’ll be sent a unique link/code. The presale will then take place from 10am on Wednesday, 29 October.

What are the tour dates?

12 June – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

13 June – Live at Lincoln Castle

14 June – The Piece Hall, Halifax

18 June – Pier Head, Liverpool

20 June – Southampton Summer Sessions

3 July – Dreamland, Margate

5 July – Bedford Summer Sessions

10 July – Exhibition Park, Newcastle

