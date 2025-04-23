You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

Olly Murs tour tickets are still available

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Olly Murs is heading out on his 2025 UK and Ireland tour soon – and fan can still get their hands on tickets.

It’s set to begin this week (24 April) at Plymouth Pavilions, with shows planned for Brighton, Newcastle, Dublin, Nottingham, Liverpool and Leeds.

The singer is also playing multiple arena shows in Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham, which were added due to demand.

He’ll then resume the tour in the summer with a string of outdoor shows in Lincoln, Bristol, Halifax, Chelmsford and Margate.

It’s dubbed the 15 Years of Hits Tour, so fans can expect to hear some of his biggest songs during the set.

This includes number ones “Dance with Me Tonight”, “Troublemaker” and “Please Don’t Let Me Go” as well as “Dear Darlin'”, “Kiss Me” and “Wrapped Up”.

Ahead of Olly Murs’ tour kicking off this month you can find out how to still get tickets below.

Can I still get Olly Murs tour tickets?

There’s a number of ways to still get tickets for Olly Murs’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates.

This includes Ticketmaster and AXS, where at the time of writing there’s low and limited availability across the run. This include’s via Ticketmaster’s fan-to-fan resale service, which allows fans who can no longer attend to list their tickets at face value or less.

Fans can also get their hands on hospitality tickets for shows in Manchester, Birmingham, London, Liverpool, Leeds, Aberdeen, Newcastle and Hull with Seat Unique. The prices start at £95 and include premium seats, access to hospitality lounges and food & drink.

You can also get tickets from fan-to-fan resale site Twickets, which allows fans to list their tickets at face value or less. At the time of writing there’s availability across the tour’s run.

Other options include resale sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats and Viagogo, which have a number of different ticket options if you’re looking for a specific section.

To get Olly Murs tickets head to:

24 April – Plymouth Pavilions

26 April – Brighton Centre

27 April – Hull, Connexin Live

29 April – Dublin, 3Arena

30 April – Belfast, The SSE Arena

2 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

3 May – Aberdeen, P&J Live

4 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

6 May – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

8 May – Manchester, Co-op Live

9 May – Leeds, First Direct Arena

12-13 May – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

15 May – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

16 May – Birmingham, bp pulse Live

17 May – London, The O2

18 May – London, OVO Arena Wembley

22 May – Glasgow OVO Hydro

23 May – Manchester, AO Arena

24 May – Birmingham, bp pulse Live

25 May – London, The O2

25 June – Lincoln Castle

27 June – Cartmel The Racecourse

29 June – Bristol Sounds

4 July – Llangollen Live

5 July – Halifax, The Piece Hall

6 July – Chelmsford City Racecourse

13 July – Cork, Live At The Marquee

15 August – Margate Dreamland

16 August – Norwich Earlham Park, Rock n Roll Circus