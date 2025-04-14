Lil Tecca announces UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Lil Tecca has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper will perform shows this summer as part of the Dopamine The Experience tour.

The tour will begin on 23 June at London’s O2 Academy Brixton before heading to the likes of Utrecht, Frankfurt, Zürich and Dublin.

The UK leg of the tour includes dates in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham in July before returning to Germany for shows in Cologne and Hamburg.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming fifth studio album, Dopamine which is set to be released in 2025.

The LP features lead single “Dark Thoughts” and followed up his album Plan A in September 2024.

This summer he’s also performing at festivals including Sumol Summer Fest in Portugal, Chicago’s The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Les Ardentes in Liege.

Ahead of Lil Tecca tickets going on sale for his UK and European tour dates you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Lil Tecca tickets go on sale?

In the UK and Ireland they go on general sale from 12pm local time on Thursday, 17 April via:

In Europe they go on general sale from 10am local time on Wednesday, 16 April via:

Is there a presale?

Yes an O2 Priority sale in the UK takes place from 12pm BST on Monday, 14 April. This can be accessed via the O2 app and priority.o2.co.uk.

23 June – London, O2 Academy Brixton – tickets

24 June – Paris, La Bataclan – tickets

26 June – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg – tickets

30 June – Frankfurt am Main, Zoom – tickets

1 July – Zürich, X-TRA – tickets

21 July – Dublin, National Stadium – tickets

23 July – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – tickets

24 July – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets

25 July – Birmingham, O2 Academy – tickets

27 July – Cologne, Live Music Hall – tickets

28 July – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36 – tickets