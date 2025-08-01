Latitude tickets have been released early for the 2026 edition of the festival.

Latitude 2026 tickets are now on sale

Latitude tickets have been released for the 2026 edition of the festival – and this is everything you need to know.

It’s been confirmed that the event will return for its landmark 20th year, taking place between 23-26 July.

It’ll return to Henham Park next summer, with a huge lineup expected to be announced in the coming months.

Organisers said: “Latitude was always imagined as more than just a music festival. It’s a vibrant celebration of ideas, artistry, and imagination. A space where families, free spirits, and curious minds come together to share unforgettable moments.

“As we mark our 20th edition, we’re not only celebrating the festival itself, but the incredible community that has grown with us over the years.”

This year’s edition recently wrapped up and saw headline sets from Sting, Fatboy Slim, and Snow Patrol.

Other names on the bill included Basement Jaxx, Kaiser Chiefs, Elbow, Clean Bandit, Mika, and Maribou State, who performed across the weekend.

Previous headliners have included the likes of Pulp, George Ezra, Wolf Alice, Haim, Liam Gallagher, and Lana Del Rey.

Ahead of the lineup announcement, festivalgoers can get their hands on early bird tickets, and you can find out everything below.

How do I get Latitude Festival tickets for 2026?

They’re now available to purchase from Ticketmaster here.

There are a number of different ticket options including weekend camping, campervan passes, and Latitude Luxury and Pink Moon accommodation.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices vary for Latitude 2026, with general camping priced at £308, luxury camping starting from £1,201.25 and campervan passes start from £46.00

Can I get a discount if I’ve been to Latitude before?

Yes, as part of the anniversary celebrations, Latitude’s Loyalty Reward returns. Fans who have attended any of the previous 19 editions can now register to receive up to £50 off their Latitude 2026 Weekend ticket.

Loyalty registration is open now and will close at midnight on Tuesday, 30 September. This reward is exclusive to weekend ticket buyers and cannot be claimed after the deadline.