Search icon

Music

09th Feb 2024

Kneecap to launch legal proceedings after being blocked from funding by UK Government

Stephen Porzio

kneecap

A spokesperson for the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary already confirmed the block.

Kneecap are set to launch legal proceedings after the UK Government confirmed it blocked the Irish language rap trio from receiving “significant” music funding.

On Thursday (8 February), just weeks after the Belfast group’s comedy movie – also titled Kneecap – premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews and massive attention, the band tweeted: “We’ve been blocked from receiving significant music funding because a Tory Minister doesn’t like our art. F*** the Tories.”

The artwork in question is from 2019 and was created for Kneecap’s ‘Farewell to the Union’ tour.

Causing controversy upon its initial release, it sees cartoon figures resembling Arlene Foster and Boris Johnson strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire.

It also features two smiling figures resembling Kneecap’s members Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara, one of whom is holding a petrol bomb.

Accompanying the tweet from the trio, the group shared the poster and a longer statement.

The latter reads: “We’ve just been informed that our application to the ‘Music Export Growth Scheme’ (MEGS) was independently approved and signed off by selection board.

“It was then blocked directly by the British Government who overruled the independent selection board.

“We’re told that our 2019 ‘Farewell to the Union’ tour poster pissed off the Tories.

“Once again the British government is trying to silence voices from West Belfast – once again it will fail!

“Fair f***s the artists who got the funding… Fight censorship”.

In a statement to JOE on Friday responding to Kneecap’s claims, a spokesperson for the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “We fully support freedom of speech, but it’s hardly surprising that we don’t want to hand out UK taxpayers’ money to people that oppose the United Kingdom itself.”

The BBC has reported that the “significant music funding” amounted to £15,000.

Following the comment from Badenoch’s spokesperson, Belfast law firm Phoenix Law issued its own statement which reads: “We have been instructed by Kneecap in respect of the recent decision by the Sec of State.

“She has today been put on notice that her decision is unlawful, and legal proceedings will follow. Our Darragh Mackin is instructed acting with Joe Brolly and Mr Ronan Lavery KC.”

Kneecap shared Phoenix Law’s tweet with the caption: “Our team has assembled,” and had previously teased the announcement, writing: “We suggest the ‘Crown’ Solicitors Office check their letterbox for post for Kemi Badenoch on Monday morning… C.E.A.R.T.A.”

Cearta is the Irish word for “rights”.

Following the Kneecap movie’s debut screening at Sundance, it was picked up by Sony Picture Classics, which has acquired all rights to the film for North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Turkey and the Middle East – meaning it should screen all over the world.

Despite being critically acclaimed – it currently holds a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score – Northern Ireland Screen faced criticism from some quarters for funding the movie, leading the NI screen agency to publicly defend the decision.

Described as a “raucous anti-establishment comedy”, the Kneecap film will be released in Irish and UK cinemas later in 2024.

Topics:

Arlene Foster,Boris Johnson,KNEECAP

RELATED ARTICLES

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

Boris Johnson

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

Country music legend Toby Keith dies aged 62

Country music

Country music legend Toby Keith dies aged 62

By Charlie Herbert

Beyoncé appears to snub husband Jay-Z after his ’embarrassing’ rant at the 2024 Grammys

Beyonce

Beyoncé appears to snub husband Jay-Z after his ’embarrassing’ rant at the 2024 Grammys

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award

Celine Dion

Taylor Swift slammed for ‘blanking’ Céline Dion while winning Grammy Award

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

Enterntainment

Netflix doc showing behind-the-scenes look at iconic song is fascinating viewers

By Callum Boyle

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

Cillian Murphy to re-team with Peaky Blinders director on new Netflix movie

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy to re-team with Peaky Blinders director on new Netflix movie

By Stephen Porzio

Bride asks guests to pay per slice of cake eaten at wedding

Reddit

Bride asks guests to pay per slice of cake eaten at wedding

By JOE

Controversial coin toss decides winner of women’s Under-19 final

Football

Controversial coin toss decides winner of women’s Under-19 final

By Callum Boyle

Man finds wife after talking to 5,000 women on Tinder using AI

Man finds wife after talking to 5,000 women on Tinder using AI

By Joseph Loftus

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

PSG forced to leave Parc des Princes after Paris mayor refuses to sell to Qatari owners

Football

PSG forced to leave Parc des Princes after Paris mayor refuses to sell to Qatari owners

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

By Nina McLaughlin

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

Blue cards

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

By Callum Boyle

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

By Stephen Porzio

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

Football

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

By Callum Boyle

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

By JOE

Load more stories