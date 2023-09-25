Search icon

Music

25th Sep 2023

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

Charlie Herbert

Heart Xmas has launched again

It’s started earlier than ever

Heart radio has once again launched Heart Xmas – a 24-hour Christmas radio station packed with every festive banger you could wish for on your Christmas list.

First launched in 2016, Heart Xmas was the rebranding of Heart Extra and features all the sounds of the holiday season. It’s been running every year since and this year it returned with its earliest launch date ever – September 22, more three months before the big day.

The station “promises to bring listeners the ultimate festive soundtrack with all the best hits as the countdown has officially begun..”

Along with classics from Mariah Carey, Wham! and Michael Bublé, listeners can also expect “more recent and upbeat Christmas songs.”

If you fancy getting a bit of Christmas music in your ears before we’ve even reached October, you can download the Global Player app for for iOS and Android to listen live.

And for the first time, the station will be available on digital radio across the UK, so you can tune in by scrolling through your DAB+ digital radio until you find Heart Xmas.

Alternatively, you could be normal and refrain from listening to Christmas music until at least November.

It’s your call.

Related links:

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

Concerned mum reveals her daughter, 10, wants iPhone, iPad and laptop for Christmas

Putting up Christmas decorations earlier could make you happier, according to experts

Topics:

Christmas,christmas songs,Mariah Carey,Michael Buble,Wham

RELATED ARTICLES

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz ‘sign up for The Holiday sequel’ with original cast

cameron diaz

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz ‘sign up for The Holiday sequel’ with original cast

By Joseph Loftus

‘I’m here to kill the Queen’: Man admits trying to harm royal after being caught in Windsor Castle with crossbow

Christmas

‘I’m here to kill the Queen’: Man admits trying to harm royal after being caught in Windsor Castle with crossbow

By Steve Hopkins

Mum-of-six has already bought and wrapped presents for Christmas 2023

Christmas

Mum-of-six has already bought and wrapped presents for Christmas 2023

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Diego Maradona warned he’d have the Gallagher brothers shot when he met them in Argentina

Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona warned he’d have the Gallagher brothers shot when he met them in Argentina

By Simon Lloyd

21 classic pop punk songs you’re secretly still listening to

00s

21 classic pop punk songs you’re secretly still listening to

By Rich Cooper

Porn site invites Tommy Lee to join after his X-rated Instagram post alarms fans

Celebrities

Porn site invites Tommy Lee to join after his X-rated Instagram post alarms fans

By Danny Jones

Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods screams midlife crisis but has its moments

Breeze Off the Pond

Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods screams midlife crisis but has its moments

By Will Lavin

Ahead of their new album, 30 Seconds To Mars release “Rescue Me”

30 Seconds To Mars

Ahead of their new album, 30 Seconds To Mars release “Rescue Me”

By Will Lavin

Kurupt FM return for new six-episode special series

Garage

Kurupt FM return for new six-episode special series

By Charlie Herbert

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

Bayern Munich

Bizarre Bundesliga rule denies Kane first Bayern hat trick

By Callum Boyle

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

Football

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

gun crime

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

By Steve Hopkins

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

suella braverman

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

By Jack Peat

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

By Joseph Loftus

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

ethan payne

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Exclusive Narcos clip shows Pablo Escobar at his intimidating best in season two teaser

Narcos

Exclusive Narcos clip shows Pablo Escobar at his intimidating best in season two teaser

By Tony Cuddihy

PIC: Alexandre Pato has been working hard on his fitness and moustache as he awaits Chelsea debut

Alexandre Pato

PIC: Alexandre Pato has been working hard on his fitness and moustache as he awaits Chelsea debut

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 41

#joefridayquiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 41

By Rich Cooper

Man United fans have noticed something about Paul Pogba on their new team photo

Manchester United

Man United fans have noticed something about Paul Pogba on their new team photo

By JOE

Watch Jose Holebas blast home a goal of the month contender for Watford

Middlesbrough

Watch Jose Holebas blast home a goal of the month contender for Watford

By Simon Lloyd

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produces ridiculous pass from his own box for Hungary

Dominik Szboszlai

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produces ridiculous pass from his own box for Hungary

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories