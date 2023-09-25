Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

It’s started earlier than ever

Heart radio has once again launched Heart Xmas – a 24-hour Christmas radio station packed with every festive banger you could wish for on your Christmas list.

First launched in 2016, Heart Xmas was the rebranding of Heart Extra and features all the sounds of the holiday season. It’s been running every year since and this year it returned with its earliest launch date ever – September 22, more three months before the big day.

The station “promises to bring listeners the ultimate festive soundtrack with all the best hits as the countdown has officially begun..”

Along with classics from Mariah Carey, Wham! and Michael Bublé, listeners can also expect “more recent and upbeat Christmas songs.”

If you fancy getting a bit of Christmas music in your ears before we’ve even reached October, you can download the Global Player app for for iOS and Android to listen live.

And for the first time, the station will be available on digital radio across the UK, so you can tune in by scrolling through your DAB+ digital radio until you find Heart Xmas.

Alternatively, you could be normal and refrain from listening to Christmas music until at least November.

It’s your call.

