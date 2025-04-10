Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Everything Everything announce 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Everything Everything announce tour dates

Everything Everything have announced a headline UK and Ireland tour to celebrate 10th anniversary of their album, Get To Heaven.

The group will perform shows to mark a decade of the acclaimed and fan-favourite album.

The tour will begin on 27 November in Glasgow and head to Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Bristol and Birmingham before finishing up on 8 December in Dublin.

Announcing the run the group confirmed that they’ll perform the album in its entirety “for the first time ever”.

This includes tracks “Distant Past”, “Spring / Sun / Winter / Dread”, “Regret” and “No Reptiles”.

As well as this they’ve also teased that they’ll be treating fans to “some extras” at the upcoming shows.

It follows up their sold out 2024 tour in support of their album Mountainhead and support slot for The Wombat’s arena tour.

This summer they’ve also confirmed a string of festival appearances including Victorious Festival, Hardwick Festival, Brighton’s On The Beach, and Electric Bay Festival.

Ahead of Everything Everything tickets going on sale for their UK and Ireland tour dates, you can find out all you need to know below.

When do Everything Everything tickets go on sale?

Following the presale they go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 11 April via:

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced from £32.50 plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

27 November – Glasgow, Barrlowland Ballroom – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

28 November – Leeds, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

29 November – Manchester, Aviva Studios – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

1 December – Nottingham, Rock City – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

2 December – Newcastle, NX – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

3 December – Bristol, Prospect Building – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

5 December – Birmingham, O2 Academy – Ticketmaster / See Tickets

8 December – Dublin, 3Olympia – Ticketmaster

